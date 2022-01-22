Google uses new robot tags to enhance site index management





A new robot tag called indexifembedded allows websites to tell Google what content to index in search results.

You can use this tag to instruct Google to index your page’s content only if it’s embedded via an iframe or similar HTML tag.

The indexifembedded tag overrides the noindex tag.

That is, you can use noindex to exclude the entire URL from the search results and apply the indexifembedded tag so that you can index when certain content is embedded in another web page. ..

Google states that it created this tag to fix an issue that affects media publishers.

“… You may want to index your content when it’s embedded in a third-party page, but you don’t have to index your media page yourself.”

When using the Indexifembedded tag

This new robot tag does not apply to many publishers as it targets content with a separate URL for embedding.

For example, a podcast publisher may have a web page dedicated to each podcast episode, each with its own URL.

Then there’s a URL that points directly to the media, which other sites can use to embed the podcast in one of their pages.

Such URLs can be used when inserting podcast episodes as a reference, as we did in a recent Googlebot crawl article.

Podcast authors may not want to index media URLs in search results. Previously, the only way to exclude them from Google search was to use the noindex tag.

However, the noindex tag prevents you from embedding content on other pages during indexing. Therefore, if the publisher wanted to allow embedding, the media URL also had to be indexed.

Currently, the indexifembedded tag gives publishers more control over what they are indexing.

The indexifembedded tag can be used with the noindex tag and will be overridden if a URL with noindex is embedded in another page via an iframe or similar HTML tag.

Google provides the following example.

“For example, if podcast.host.example / playpage? Podcast = 12345 has both a noindex tag and an indexifembedded tag, Google will recipe.site.example / my-recipes the content hosted on that page during indexing. You can embed it in .html. “

How to use the Indexifembedded tag

There are two ways to use this new robot tag.

To allow indexing only if the content is embedded in other pages, add the indexifembedded tag in combination with the noindex tag.

See an example of how the code looks in the image below.

Screenshot: developers.google.com/search/blog/, January 2022.

Alternatively, you can specify the tag in the HTTP header.

See the image below for an example of what it looks like.

Screenshot: developers.google.com/search/blog/, January 2022.

Currently, only Google supports the indexifembedded tag.

Source: Google Search Central Blog

Featured Image: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock

