Budget is unlikely to fine-tune Google tax





The government is unlikely to fine-tune the leveling tax in the upcoming federal budget. A roadmap for the phasing out of taxation will be in line with transactions with the United States, which envisions March 2024 as the end date or implementation of global tax transactions.

Government officials told ET that rollbacks would only take place in that case. However, the budget may outline the final outline of the agreement between India and the United States to phase out the 2% tax on e-commerce.

The Ministry of Finance said that while announcing the agreement on October 21, 2021, the final terms of the transaction will be finalized by February 1, 2022.

India will provide credit to US companies for excess taxes incurred during the interim period (April 1, 2022 to March 2024) for taxes collected under the new regime.

The global tax system agreed by 136 countries has the right to tax digital players such as Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Netflix in countries including India, in addition to setting the “minimum corporate tax in the world” at 15%. Is giving. It will be implemented from 2023.

Under the first pillar of global transactions, all signatories withdraw existing digital service taxes and other related similar measures for all companies and new unilateral measures during the interim period. You have to promise not to introduce.

“There is a timeline set up for the adoption of a global tax agreement that is not taking place this year,” said an official who did not want to be identified.

Once the outline is clearly shown, officials said an amendment to this effect would be submitted.

“This transitional approach with the United States is to ensure that US companies will not change their current tax system until they are replaced by the new Pillar One system, and even receive taxable credits paid during the interim period. There is, “said Akhilesh Ranjan, a former member of the Central Direct Tax Commission (CBDT).

The final terms of the India-US agreement provide a mechanism for taxpayers (US-based digital companies) to claim tax credits paid during the interim period. Currently, there are two tax rates for digital tax. 6% of online advertising (introduced in 2016) and 2% of e-commerce business (introduced in 2020). The agreement between India and the United States referred to an e-commerce business with a tax rate of 2%.

Deloitte’s tax partner, Radakishan Rawal, said:

