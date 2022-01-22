Weekend Streaming Deals: Save on Google TV, Roku, Starz and more





Happy Friday! Enter this weekend, knowing that you have scored a lot with great streaming services and devices. We’ve collected some great deals on code-cutting games from across the web, including retailers such as Amazon, Wal-Mart, and Best Buy.

Scroll down to see the best streaming deals this weekend below.

Vudu Mix & Match

Want to extend your digital library? Vudu is running a “Mix & Match” promotion this weekend with a handful of comedies, dramas and thrillers. Get up to 67% off some titles, including Point Breaks, Iron Giants, Practical Magic, Horrible Boss, and Exorcist. That’s only $ 5 each for each of the three movies.

Buy: Vudu Mix & Match, $ 15 for 3 movies (previously $ 30 to $ 35), vudu.com

Starz

Starz is one of the best premium streaming services for hit movies such as Bad Boys For Life, The Equalizer 2, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and original series such as Power, Outlander, American Gods and The Girlfriend Experience. , Party down, etc. To catch up with or discover Starz’s originals, the network has contracts for streaming subscriptions. You can get 6 months of Starz for only $ 20 — it breaks down to just $ 3.33 / month. Happy to see!

Buy: Starz 6-month subscription, $ 20 (previously $ 54), starz.com

Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon handles its own Fire TV Stick 4K very well. You can now get a 4K streaming device for just $ 30. This saves 40%. With Fire TV Stick 4K, you can access hundreds of streaming apps such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, Hulu, Paramount + and, of course, Prime Video.

Want a cheaper one? Amazon also sells the Fire TV Stick Lite for just $ 18, or 37% off the list price. You’ll have instant access to the same streaming apps as your more powerful siblings, but without 4K image quality and a TV control remote control. Nevertheless, it’s still a big deal for the new cord cutter.

Buy: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $ 30 (previously $ 50), amazon.com

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Isn’t the Fire TV yours? Walmart sells its rival Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $ 39, or just $ 10 from list price. You’ll have access to over 26,000 streaming apps available, and much less ads on Amazon products and media. It also supports Apple AirPlay, so you can wirelessly sync your Apple iPhone, iPad, or Mac to your TV.

Buy: Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $ 39 (previously $ 49), walmart.com

TCL 55 inch class 6 series Google TV

Earn this TCL 55inch Class 6 Series Mini LED QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV at Best Buy this weekend for just $ 700 or $ 250 off. Its huge flat display is perfect for the Google TV streaming platform, which provides access to the best streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney +, Hulu, ESPN +, HBO Max, Discovery + and more.

In fact, it also comes with a 3-month free Apple TV + subscription so you can check out award-winning originals such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Dickinson, Long Way Up, Mythic Quest, and For All Mankind.

Buy: TCL 55 inch Class 6 Series Mini LED QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $ 700 (previously $ 950), bestbuy.com

