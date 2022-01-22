Potential Pixel Watch Release Date Tips on the Google I / O Timeline





Whether Google is always missing the deadline or a leaker with bad sources, we’ve been fooled several times about when the Google Pixel Watch will be available. Currently, FPT leaker Jon Prosser claims that Google “will release” the watch on Thursday, May 26, “for the first time seeing the date set on the device behind the scenes.” increase.

Prosser initially claimed that Google would announce it with the Pixel 6 in October 2021, after which Google claimed to have pushed it into the “first quarter of 2022.” Whether or not Google had a design to launch last year, he is now “the first to see a date set on a device behind the scenes” and that’s likely to be true. Is called.

Given the timing of this announcement, it makes sense that Google IO 2022 will also be held on May 26th. Last year, Google announced Wear OS 3 at this event. It makes sense to announce your own watch a year later.

There have been some recent Pixel Watch design leaks, and the idea that Google watches are under development is credible. One chip leak suggests that Google may be using the Exynos chip instead of the Snapdragon Wear 4100 found on most other Wear OS 3 watches. A leak in the Pixel Watch marketing material also shows that Google promises to “integrate hardware and software” and “a round bezel-free design.”

I also got a glimpse of what the “stock” Wear OS 3 looks like when compared to the specific One UI watch screens found on the Galaxy Watch 4. It’s unclear if the PixelWatch will actually use the stock software or will it use it. Like the Pixel 6 itself, it adds a unique twist to the software.

The current Wear OS 3 timeline suggests that Mobvoi and other Fossil watches will not arrive until “mid-2022” at the earliest. Therefore, based on this leak, the Pixel Watch will be the second watch in WearOS 3.

