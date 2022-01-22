Tech executives who have influenced “unsafe” by helping black women in the workplace





In 2010, when I was working freelance from Harlem’s brownstone, I wrote an article titled “Where is Black Liz Lemon?” I mentioned that there are no complex black female characters in the media. A few days after I posted my work, I received a note from a woman named Issa. With gratitude, I said this article was the inspiration she needed to start the project she had postponed. A few months later, she sent me a link to Misadventures on Awkward Black Girl, the YouTube series that started HBO’s Insecure.

What Issa Rae brought to our living room insecure was a story that defined a decade centered around black women. The show’s diverse audience spent five seasons inviting Issa and Molly (a completely beautiful, imperfect, ongoing black woman) into their lives. It was a story about what they felt, how they grew up, and how they loved them. It’s a story that wasn’t seen on TV just a few years ago.

In the decade since then, I have built a career in the company and have worked for some of the most famous companies in the world. I live a few blocks away from Brownstone, where I wrote the work that sparked Insecure. Looking at the finale, I am very proud of Issa Rae and very grateful for these stories and their impact on millions of viewers. Still, given where we are, I wonder if a black woman who is fully realized on the screen is more comfortable than at work.

While Insecure focuses on black women, it’s important to remember that most media about black women do not show black women as a multifaceted character at all. Last year, only one in five black women who appeared on a network or streaming program played the role of speech. And while we rarely hear the voices of black women on our screens, for most people it happens more often than we actually work together in our daily lives. In fact, most people don’t work closely with black female leaders unless they happen to be in a room where 1.7% of us are in senior positions.

Over the last decade, I’ve been ranked in several Fortune 500 companies, from finance to technology. None of the companies that disclosed the number of employee representatives included more than 3% of black women in their employees. When you reach the leadership level, the number gets even lower. At that point, it’s usually a decimal that never properly tells how lonely it can feel. For example, in my role at Google, I was the first black woman to lead the team, the only black woman in the department’s leadership team, and usually the only black woman in the room. When I point it out to non-black peers, many will react as if it were a praise. When I say it to other black female leaders, they will understand and answer all the costs of it.

Moving on to the next chapter of the major reorganization this year, companies are announcing updated employee numbers, especially facing a sharp decline from the ranks of black women. Some of them try to deal with the data as a matter of reputation, but wise organizations perceive it as a matter of what it is, that is, accessibility.

If a company sees black women as just symbols or data points rather than humanity, it is difficult to provide an environment that supports them to fully emerge as leaders. If companies do not understand the role that black women play as non-traditional caretakers, they are less likely to link the need for a comprehensive vacation policy to help black women and others. If companies ignore the impact of wage inequality on black women throughout their careers, they will not undertake the institutional corrections necessary to address wage inequality for them and others.

An organization that moves forward will be an organization that makes the workplace more equitable for all by making it more equitable for black women. And what has become apparent in the volatile decade is that when black women are assisted in creation and guidance, they build a world and space that we cannot imagine without us. ..

Leslie Pitterson is a communications and public relations executive with media, finance and technology experience. She is responsible for Microsoft’s business development, strategy and venture communications.

