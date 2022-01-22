How will non-contact technology transform travel in 2022?





Jeff Lennon is Vice President of Strategic Sales and Global Partnerships of Portuguese technology company Vision-Box. Here he explains what “seamless biometrics” are and why they are changing the future of travel.

After COVID-19 completely closed its trip in 2020, it meant that 2021 would be a year of great recovery-and in many ways. The industry slowly but steadily began to show signs of improvement, empowered by heavy vaccination, COVID travel testing, and consumer desire to explore the outdoors again.

The pandemic has changed the way the travel sector and people operate forever. It’s no longer spontaneous, it’s about careful planning, precautions, painful paperwork, and navigating constantly changing rules and regulations.

Despite the rise in bureaucracy and bureaucracy, the measures ultimately laid the framework for the recovery of the industry. If 2021 was a year of great resurrection, 2022 will finally be the era of smart travel.

The world also agrees with the reality of COVID-19-vaccination provides protection, but the threat of breakout variants like Omicron is still there.

Therefore, until 2022, it may continue to be annoying with additional documentation for trials, vaccine certificates, and forced quarantine. However, this does not mean that the industry must be caught up in the pressure of congestion and slow processing times.

Airports, airlines, and transportation hubs can demonstrate further resilience by implementing innovations to overcome these challenges. This is underpinned by creative economic scenarios to increase the return on investment.

Innovation revive the travel sector

Despite the recession caused by COVID, some airports and airlines are quickly recognizing the need to provide a customer-centric approach and are accelerating their investment in biometric and contactless solutions.

Airlines such as Emirates and AirAsia, or airports such as Felipe Angeles International Airport in Mexico, Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia, and ANA / Vinci Airport in Lisbon are leading the market in investing in seamless biometric technology.

These biometric technologies hold the key to providing a non-contact experience that allows travelers to easily walk through a range of touchpoints without having to physically interact with a human operator. In other words, your face becomes your passport.

All of these airports have implemented tools like the Orchestra ™ platform. It is a digital identity management platform developed by Vision-Box that connects multiple stakeholders around a traveler’s journey to improve security, customer experience and operational efficiency.

During the pandemic, the Orchestra ™ platform allowed passengers to be handled safely and socially separated from border control / airline personnel. By providing these convenient solutions, these airports have survived a much better COVID-19 pandemic than any other airport.

Stress-free and safe airport experience

At the heart of these investments is the basic need for passengers to have a simple and stress-free experience, from home check-in to their destination, without having to repeatedly physically present multiple travel documents. It’s a way of thinking.

There must be a direct link between the passenger locator form of any country, the passenger vaccination information, and all the tests that may be applied. Associating health credentials with a traveler’s ID increases system agility and enables the use of digital travel wallets while performing consistent automated checks. This will allow us to further leverage existing investments made in automated immigration solutions around the world.

For airports, border control agencies and airlines, the digital ID wallet eliminates paperwork and keeps all relevant passenger information privacy first, including identification, biometrics, travel permits, COVID-19 test results and more. Provides the opportunity to integrate into a secure single digital profile. Vaccine certificate.

The opportunities here are immeasurable. It’s about reducing person-to-person contact, effectively managing evolving checks of travel credentials, preventing crowded hotspots, and maximizing each square meter for a fluid process.

2022 will be a decisive point in the industry. This is a new era of travel that redefines the way we interact with people, machines, and our surroundings. The most successful governments, airports and airlines measure the impact of low passenger intrusion while improving the quality of security and safety standards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/travel/2022/01/22/how-will-contactless-tech-transform-travel-in-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos