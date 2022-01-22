Innovation: How to Build a Unified Innovation Ecosystem





New York, Stockholm, Tel Aviv, London, Tokyo, Singapore. These are just a handful of diverse regions that stand together to emerge as a powerful innovation hub. By fostering new types of digital startups, these cities are revitalizing the local economy and disrupting the outlook for global innovation. According to the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2021 by StartupGenome, they consistently dominate the global startup ecosystem rankings. Also, the rising list of ecosystems in the world includes Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai.

What do these trends suggest? Despite the pandemic, or perhaps because of it, these regions are increasingly being seen as a viable alternative to Silicon Valley, strengthening their position as a vibrant innovation cluster. As the innovation ecosystem becomes more agile and dynamic, leaders help startups grow, enabling businesses to invest in talent and R & D, attract other stakeholders and effectively participate in the collaborative environment. I’m trying to create an integrated landscape.

But the question remains. What creates or destroys an innovation ecosystem that builds sustainable businesses and stimulates economic growth? The main factors that support the formation of a unified innovation ecosystem are:

Robust Financing Environment To create innovative products and services, it is important to fund an innovative ecosystem. Entrepreneurs can build sustainable businesses only if they have sufficient access to financing and financing options. Some thriving ecosystems invest more money than others to help entrepreneurs find innovative solutions to their unique challenges.

Financing, for example, is the key to establishing Tel Aviv’s thriving technological scene. In addition to the support of top venture capital, Israel also receives sufficient funding from the government. Even in the darkness of the 2020 pandemic, it raised a total of US $ 6.55 billion and generated 19 IPOs. Countries with mature startup prospects are mature for investors looking to spread their portfolios to AI, cybersecurity and other high-tech areas.

As the Israeli example shows, a sustainable and resilient funding environment that helps to trade is paramount to the long-term success of the ecosystem.

Collaboration Culture The foundation of the innovation ecosystem is the connections and collaborations fostered among key stakeholders. Competitive advantage can only be achieved if a culture of collaboration and interdependence is encouraged to support innovation.

In addition, only through mutual cooperation between stakeholders can we create new markets and respond more appropriately to customer needs. For example, as ecosystems around the world show, strong corporate and startup collaboration democratizes and drives innovation. This is especially true in Germany, where the changing nature of corporate innovation has created several corporate startup partnerships in robotics, MedTech and FinTech. Bosch, a German engineering multinational company, has launched Startup Harbor, an open innovation program that facilitates collaboration between corporate business units and startups.

Industry associations such as FICCI, CII and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) are also key contributors to the innovation ecosystem. They open the door to networking for entrepreneurs and connect them with key people in the industry. By becoming a member of such an association, startups can build their brand and reputation in a larger innovation ecosystem.

The entrepreneurial spirit of the connected ecosystem ecosystem can only be maintained if stakeholders provide the startup with the right infrastructure support. Ecosystem builders should focus on creating innovation capabilities that drive policy initiatives to foster a start-up culture. The entrepreneurial ecosystem can only thrive if the government is actively interested in developing policies that address the needs of all ecosystem stakeholders.

Capacity building measures include implementing R & D-focused innovation policies to meet the needs of new markets, especially in the wake of pandemics.

In recent years, Japan has emerged as a powerhouse of innovation for various reasons. We have established organic connections with start-up companies at home and abroad and adopted digitalization to solidify our presence as a major player in the global ecosystem rankings.

The development of the ecosystem also depends on the role that the media plays in helping entrepreneurs. Mainstream media is responsible for covering local and national innovation ecosystems with reports to shape public awareness of entrepreneurship. In the digital age, social media also plays a powerful role in facilitating local businesses and start-ups.

Collective Knowledge Sharing Platform The best innovation ecosystem focuses on protecting the intellectual property rights (IPRs) of entrepreneurs and innovators and building partnerships with interested stakeholders. Silicon Valley is a good example of how the mature innovation ecosystem has prioritized the protection of innovators’ valuable IPR assets. The Silicon Valley ecosystem has the experience of litigating high-profile IPR disputes and driving innovation and technology turmoil. Its feasible policies and regulations make it a preferred destination for startups around the world.

The best ecosystem is also one in which entrepreneurs are actively investing in giving back to the startup community through mentoring initiatives. I strongly believe that established entrepreneurs should pay for it in advance so that early-stage startups don’t make the same mistakes as they do.

Empowered Resources Pool According to the 2021 Global Startup Genome Report, Telangana ranks among the 280 entrepreneurial innovation ecosystems analyzed and 140 ecosystems for affordable talent in the top 15 ecosystems in Asia. it was done. This is a testament to the urgent need for ecosystem builders to focus on bringing together talented people to work on innovative ideas.

If an ecosystem aspires to attract more investment in the region, it needs to develop a diverse talent pool to drive productivity and competitive advantage. They should also look for talent both inside and outside the area in which they are active. In an increasingly complex business environment led by disruptive technology start-ups, a strong talent ecosystem that supports diverse skill sets is undoubtedly a need for time.

Cities like Newyork and Boston are magnets to attract top global engineers who support their mission to become a hub of innovation.

In order for an ecosystem of advancing startups to overcome barriers and seize new opportunities for growth beyond their weight, they need to overcome key barriers to innovation. First, weakly implemented innovation strategies hinder innovation. As a result, it is unclear what role each stakeholder must play in achieving the goals of ecosystem innovation. Second, the lack of agility in validating ideas slows time to market and limits the range of iterations. Third, if the ecosystem is underpinned by the past glory of successful innovation, the ecosystem refrains from leveraging its strengths to create a roadmap for a resilient innovation process. Finally, ecosystem innovation strategies should not be inward and complexly layered. Stakeholders need to be customer-centric and agile to identify new sources of revenue and innovate from an interdisciplinary perspective.

A comprehensive and prosperous innovation ecosystem needs to embrace a global worldview and innovate at scale and speed. In my view, innovation-driven entrepreneurship thrives only when leaders act proactively and begin to find value in building such a cohesive ecosystem.

(The writer is the CEO of T-Hub)

