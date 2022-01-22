RevTech Ventures Competition Winner Eternal Fleur Hosts Weekend Popups With Neighborhood Products »Dallas Innovates





Last October, RevTech Ventures hosted the first brand Launchpad Pitch Competition. In this competition, five entrepreneurs offered the company the opportunity to bring home a $ 50,000 investment to further revitalize the venture. Amanda Wojtas and Sarah Zurell won the pitch at Eternal Fleur, a female-owned company focused on rocking the flower and wedding industry with sustainable floral arrangements.

Not only did the Eternal Fleur team win the judges’votes, but the crowds were invited to vote for their favorites while the judges proved that Eternal Fleur was a favorite of the crowd. rice field.

RevTech introduced the Launchpad program in August last year and hopes to be a reliable source of innovative consumer concepts in Dallas. The program is a six-month multi-faceted effort that gives founders access to mentors to assist entrepreneurs during their journey.

Pitch competition is the culmination of a program, and oversized checks are considered the most futuristic retail-focused brand of cohort badges your company can currently play sports.

In addition to the investment, RevTech Ventures has agreed to offer a pop-up store to Eternal Fleur here in Dallas for Valentine’s Day. The pop-up launched a three-day event last night, flaunting its display of pink and red rose flowers soaked in glycerin and maintaining its beauty for a year. Year.

Genuine flower arrangements are stored in glycerin at the peak of their life cycle and last for over a year in the absence of water or sunlight. That is, you can have those “fresh” flowers all year round.

The pop-up will be held at Neighborhood Goods until Sunday. As one of RevTech Ventures’ initial investments, the store offers customers a different shopping experience as it features a constantly changing landscape of brands, products and concepts. Oh, it has an in-house restaurant and bar.

