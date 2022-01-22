Facebook and Google face major legal challenges





How did 2022 begin for our favorite big tech company? In a significant part of the proceedings. As technology companies grow, they face greater legal challenges. Below is a brief summary of some of the challenges Facebook and Google will face in court this New Year.

FTC antitrust proceedings against Facebook

Let’s start at the federal level. Last June, Judge James E. Boasberg of the US District Court in the District of Columbia filed a proceeding from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) challenging Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp. According to Boasberg, FTC couldn’t adequately show that Facebook holds a monopoly.

Without hesitation, FTC resubmitted the amended complaint in August. Last week, Judge Boasberg approved the amended complaint, stating that the facts were far more robust and detailed than before, especially with respect to the contours of the defendant claiming monopoly.

FTC’s main criticism of Facebook is that it has eliminated competition and violated antitrust laws by acquiring competitors, especially Instagram and WhatsApp. Facebook acquired Instagram for $ 1 billion in 2012 and WhatsApp for $ 22 billion in 2014. These are Facebook’s largest acquisitions, among many other small acquisitions.

You cannot read FTC complaints and maintain a fair monopoly or advertising profit. Facebook executives have addressed this existing threat by acquiring new mobile innovators such as 2012 rival Instagram and 2014 mobile messaging app WhatsApp. Facebook has failed.

The Wall Street Journal said last summer that if the Commission’s new proceedings overcame a motion that could dismiss the proceedings by Facebook, a year-long court battle would take place, dominated by the future of the tech giant and FTC’s power. It is written that it can have a great impact on controlling the companies.

However, Boasberg commented that everyone speculates whether FTC will succeed in proving that claim.

4 dozen states suing Facebook for antitrust violations

When Judge Boasberg dismissed the FTC complaint last June, he also dismissed similar proceedings from more than four dozen states (and Washington, DC and Guam). The complaint, led by Attorney General Letitia James of New York, claimed to be the same as the FTC. Facebook violated antitrust laws by acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp.

Boasberg explained that the state took too long to file a proceeding. Facebook acquired WhatsApp eight years ago, and Instagram 10 years ago.

Like FTC, Attorney General James is immovable. Plaintiffs have demanded an appeal against Judge Boasbergs’ summer decision. Their lawyers write that Facebook is a monopoly that has used its huge market power to break the competition. Facebook has maintained a monopoly that harms users and the general public through an ongoing course of action to buy or bury early competitors.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, claims that these claims are false. A Meta spokesman said there was no reason to overturn the decision in the Court of Appeals.

Social media giant James has repeatedly written that he has taken advantage of his market advantage to shut down small businesses and reduce competition for millions of users. This appeal was submitted with the support of almost every state across the country to constantly fight efforts to curb competition, reduce innovation and reduce privacy protection, even in the face of Goliath like Facebook. rice field.

The first filing thrown out last summer required Facebook to break the monopoly by selling Instagram and WhatsApp.

15 states (and Puerto Rico) sue Google for secret transaction with Facebook

Facebook is not the only big tech company to target. Fifteen states (and Puerto Rico), led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, have accused Google of anti-trust violations, saying Google and Facebook signed a secret agreement in 2018 to give them an unfair advantage in digital advertising. I filed a complaint in federal court.

I’m writing The Verge:

The first complaint, first filed in November, was a joint project, codenamed Jedi Blue, alleging widespread collusion between the two companies, working together to limit header bidding practices.

Friday’s complaint indicates that the Jedi Blue transaction was reviewed at the highest level of both companies, using internal emails, with the personal involvement of Sundar Pichai, Sheryl Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg. ..In a single email to Zuckerberg, Sandberg told the CEO [t]He is a strategic big deal. In particular, Filing mentions Zuckerberg and Sandberg by title, but edits the names.

In search of comment, Google referred to a previous statement regarding the proceedings and specifically denied Pichai’s allegations that he was personally involved in the transaction.

Russell Brandom, “Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai allege court case for being involved in an advertising conspiracy plot”

Google wants to be dismissed. Prosecutor Paxton tried three times to rewrite his complaint, but it was still full of inaccuracies and had no legal benefit, said Google spokesman Peter Schotttenfels. Our advertising technology helps websites and apps fund content and enables small businesses to reach customers around the world. There was fierce competition in online advertising, reducing ad tech fees and expanding the options for publishers and advertisers.

Online advertising is a huge boon to Google. In 2020, advertising generated $ 183 billion in revenue for Google’s parent company Alphabet. According to the company’s 2020 annual report, more than 80%, $ 147 billion, came from Google’s advertising business. In addition, Google led a nearly 29% share of global digital advertising spending in 2021.

Facebook sued in UK court for $ 3 billion

There are many more proceedings, but the final proceedings addressed here today are by Dr. Liza Rovdar Gormsen, a senior researcher at the British Institute of Comparative Law and a British scholar who is an expert in competition law. It has started.

Gormsen filed a class action proceeding in London’s UK Competition Appeal Court on January 12, accusing Facebook of misusing the personal data of 44 million Facebook users residing in the United Kingdom. She is seeking $ 3 billion in damages (which is about $ 70) per person).

Her reasoning? Facebook does not provide the same services (free communication with family, friends and acquaintances) as the services required of users (personal information and data). In other words, Facebook is tightening unreasonable prices. Not only that, it has been unable to profit from people’s data and keep personal information secure, abusing user trust. Gormsen specifically points to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The scandal will result in Facebook paying a $ 644,000 fine to UK authorities in 2019.

In a free and fair market, competition should lead to lower prices and better quality, Gomsen said. But the bigger the company on the market, the less options you have, no matter what else you do. Facebook is taking advantage of it at the cost of its users.

