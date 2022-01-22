Partners Report Strong Startup Growth Locally





Spartan Innovations, a technology startup resource organization at the Michigan State University Foundation, recently reported that its efforts in partnership with Start Garden through the Grand Rapids SmartZone have had remarkable results in the early stages.

At the Grand Rapids SmartZone Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA) Board of Directors meeting held January 12, a subsidiary of the MSU Foundation, in partnership with Start Garden, held the first of the 2022 fiscal year from October to December. He said he made great strides in the quarter. Manages the Grand Rapids SmartZone incubator and related high-tech business support services.

SmartZone earns an increased property tax and reinvests that money in the Grand Rapids entrepreneurial ecosystem.

After reviewing the individual proposals of Start Garden and Spartan Innovations, as reported by the Business Journal in September, SmartZone LDFA will use tax revenues to implement the goals and objectives of SmartZone LDFA, subject to successful mutual collaboration. You have selected both operators.

Under the contract through June 30, 2024, the entity began working together on September 15 to act as an incubator operator within the city’s Certified Technical District.

In the first quarter of the collaboration, Spartan Innovations and Start Garden joined together to sign 114 contracts with high-tech / high-growth companies, creating 22 companies. Over $ 1.1 million has been raised, bringing the total venture funding to $ 670,000.

Jeff Wesley.Courtesy Spartan Innovation and MSU Foundation

2021 was an incredible year of growth and we couldn’t be proud of our team, especially the ongoing city-wide partnership with LDFA, with Jeff Wesley, Executive Director of Spartan Innovations. , Also subsidiaries Michigan Rise and Red Cedar Ventures said. MSU Foundation. Michigan Rise supports entrepreneurs and technology start-ups throughout Michigan through capital, coaching and grant support. Red Cedar Ventures is a venture fund established to accelerate the commercialization of startups.

According to Wesley, it’s extraordinary to see the Grand Rapids startup scene soar with unique innovation, award-winning technology, and top-notch talent. Our new team, now in Grand Rapids, is a group of experienced professionals who bring such essential connections to the community and look forward to continued cooperation with Start Garden and LDFA in the Grand Rapids market. ..

Start Garden ended the year with 20 tech startups at 40 Pearl Street Northwest in downtown Grand Rapids. Fifty-one percent of the companies offered were undervalued business owners or founders seeking to solve undervalued problems, and $ 100,000 in direct funding was invested in undervalued entrepreneurs.

The LDFAs Gateway Grant Program and the Grand Rapids Business Accelerator Fund (BAF), enabled by the Michigan Small Business Development Center and MEDC, have issued over $ 55,000 to support local business accelerators on the Michigan SmartZone network. Throughout 2021, these early grants helped Grand Rapids high-tech / high-growth start-ups serve Grand Rapids high-tech / high-growth start-ups at critical times due to the impact of COVID-19.

Paul Moore.Courtesy Start Garden

In 2021, the most powerful and diverse tech startups we’ve ever seen have used the Start Garden platform, said Paul Moore, co-director of Start Garden. Grand Rapids is an explosive market for investors looking for new deals, and plans for the next year will only help create a stronger culture of entrepreneurship and invest as much as possible in that culture. ..

Also, in the first quarter of 2022, Spartan Innovations and Start Garden established a home entrepreneurship program (see related article).

Spartan Innovations held its second Conquer Accelerator cohort at Grand Rapids from September to November, and Start Garden continued with 55 monthly pitch contests and an annual 100 Ideas event. The latter created a cohort of the strongest tech startups to date, with 650 submissions narrowed down to 28 tech startup finalists. Funded by four startups, 12 continues to incubate.

Tom Stewart.Courtesy Conquest Accelerator and MSU Foundation

Tom Stewart, Program Director of Conquer Accelerator and Assistant Director of Venture Acceleration at Spartan Innovations, was impressed with the ideas, talents and skills of entrepreneurs in the region after running two Conquer Accelerator cohorts in Grand Rapids. He said he was continuing.

Up to 5 startups are selected to participate in the 10-week Grand Rapids Conquer Cohort each fall. Conquer supports participants by providing $ 20,000 in funding, mentorship, access to subsequent funding, and other resources. As companies move away from accelerators, they will become part of Red Cedar Ventures’ investment portfolio.

According to Stewart, it’s exciting to see all the good trading flows coming out of (Grand Rapids). When you’re looking at an application, it’s a good sign and it’s hard to understand which ones are in the top five. So many good things are happening and so many great ideas are at the top. It really speaks to the type of opportunity in the Grand Rapids of the tech ecosystem.

The Conquer Accelerator, which started in the East Lansing Cohort five years ago, still has an East Lansing Cohort that runs in the summer and is open to startups in Michigan, but the Grand Rapids Cohort is geographically restricted.

According to Wesley, the management partnership between Conquer Accelerator and SmartZone, combined with BAF, Gateway and other Western Michigan funding opportunities, will lead startups from early to late, entrepreneurs in the city of Grand Rapids. Gives you the chance to succeed more than ever. The road to commercialization. By comparison, other cities in Michigan tend to operate in silos and are less partnership-oriented, making it difficult for startups to access resources in an integrated way.

The really great thing about our model and the partnership we have is that we’re trying to reach out to every company that applies (to conquer), Wesley said. If they are in the early stages, you can connect to other resources, connect to SBDC services, connect to other resources that are not directly linked for some reason, or support them in different ways. Other people on our team that may make sense.

Jeremiah Gracia, Director of Economic Development, Grand Rapids, said the results of the Start Garden / Spartan Innovation Partnership in the first quarter of 2022 are noteworthy.

He said corporate involvement and support continues to grow, with a focus on increasing the number of undervalued / underserved tech business founders. This is an important contribution to the city’s equitable economic development and mobility strategic planning.

Spartan Innovations has set the following goals for participation in the BAF program over the next 12 months:

Accelerate economic benefits: Increase investment for the benefit of the city and coordinate with the Grand Rapids community. Expanding Grand Rapids Enterprise Support Services: Supporting enterprises with other resources and services through Michigan State University, Red Cedar Ventures and more. Improving Peer-to-Peer Relationships: Work with MEDC to continue investigating all BAF SmartZones, looking for opportunities for improvement and ensuring that best practices are in place. Strengthen Marketing and Communication: Expand outreach, grow this division, and work with the MSU Foundation to share Grand Rapids startup success stories. Expand partnership with Start Garden. Build on the ongoing program and partner with upcoming community events.

From a real estate perspective, Spartan Innovations will work with the MSU School of Human Medicine to open the planned incubator of the Douglas Meyer Medical Innovation Building to the Grand Rapids market in the second quarter of 2022. This new 18,000-square-foot incubator provides support for startup programming, including space for Spartan Innovations.

The building contains private companies and medical teams focused on cancer research, neurodevelopmental disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, artificial intelligence, and medical device development. The new space is expected to drive innovation in public-private partnerships and bring new discoveries to the market by facilitating relationships between tenants.

As a final milestone, Spartan Innovations recently hired new team members, including three new Grand Rapids-based experts focused on health care innovation, BAF and gateways, and program management.

For more information on Spartan Innovations, please visit Spartaninnovations.org. Also, for more information on Start Garden, please visit startgarden.com.

