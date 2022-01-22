Companies that get better for the environment and business discover that they need the practical innovations implemented today.





For several years, sustainability has been a hot topic among Fortune 500 companies. It is driven by many stakeholders, including investors, suppliers, employees, governments and communities. According to our research, the vast majority of businesses and consumers will not pay more for more sustainable products, but most agree that it is better to use less resources.

Every company in the tech industry seems to have long-term commitments related to sustainability, but many of those promises don’t work in the short term. This is because many links in the value chain need to be modified and take a long time to achieve. We often hear about reducing waste and carbon emissions to sustainable levels by 2030 or 2040, but few companies manufacture products to address them in the short term.

Whether reducing methane emissions or reaching carbon neutrality, sustainability is a popular topic in our country and around the world. Consumers and customers want to know that the purchasing company is interested in the long-term sustainability of the planet. Honeywell is a company that wants to be a sustainability leader, not just in the long run. Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk recently spoke very openly about the company’s sustainability efforts and strategies, especially its role in leading the global energy transition.

Let’s dig deeper into some of the recent comments from Darius Adamczyk, who dig deeper into Honeywell’s sustainability strategy. Keep in mind that the CEO can only talk about so many priorities, and Adamczyk is increasingly leading it. You know that the CEO and the company are taking it seriously. And unlike other companies that talk about sustainability, Honeywell has the ability to build data, SaaS solutions, and sensors, and is one of the only companies that can actually do something. Full stack sustainability provider.

Honeywell Sustainability Strategy

Honeywell is a company that manufactures a wide range of product sets, from building control and management systems to aircraft avionics for commercial aircraft, drones and uncrewed vehicles. Honeywell offers a wide range of products across many central sectors of the economy (energy, aerospace, logistics and retail supply chains, real estate), so companies need to focus specifically on sustainability. Thankfully, Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk has recently shared a lot of insights into Honeywell’s strategy. Current sustainability strategies are a mix of products currently being rolled out and products coming soon with partners such as United Airlines.

In a recent interview with the CEO of the Making Market Podcast Honeywell, Darius Adamchik said, “50% of R & D spending is focused on ESG solutions.” For those unfamiliar with ESG, ESG stands for Environment, Society and Governance. This means that the company is investing huge amounts of real money in researching and developing solutions that have a positive impact on the planet. Honeywell’s range of technologies includes green fuel, hydrogen, plastic recycling, and carbon capture, to name a few. One of its most attractive sustainability technologies is the Honeywell Rebellion GCI technology. It uses a camera to detect gas leaks at oil and gas sites.

Darius Adamczyk boldly insisted in a recent interview with Barron’s that “Honeywell has a more sustainable solution for the future of the planet than any other company.” After hearing the list of sustainability solutions, I was urged not to believe him.

It is estimated that about 1,600 companies, which account for trillions of dollars in revenue, have publicly made sustainability pledges so far. This keeps them on track for the transition from pledge to performance. This will continue to be monitored for over 15 years, even after the current CEO is likely to take command. The big difference in sustainability between Honeywell and many other Fortune 500 companies is a concrete proof of the company’s existing portfolio today. Honeywell’s differentiator is its position in sustainability efforts to solve current problems. .. This doesn’t mean that other companies aren’t doing the same right now, but it’s rarely the size and role of Honeywell behind the science of these solutions. The company is aware of the future of energy and appears to be reducing the negative impact of product production on our environment today.

Challenges and Opportunities for Methane Gas

When you hear the word sustainability, many buzzwords come to mind. In recent years, we have heard phrases such as climate change, methane gas, and carbon emissions. There is a good reason for this. Protecting the earth is very important. Companies that manufacture large quantities of products produce large amounts of waste. The only way to make these companies accountable for environmental degradation is to measure what they are doing to protect, maintain and maintain the environment.

One of the greatest threats to the atmosphere today is methane, an invisible, odorless gas. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), methane currently accounts for 20% of world emissions. It is also 25% more powerful than carbon dioxide in trapping heat. Methane is most relevant to the oil and gas sector, which is emitted at all stages of oil and gas production. There are many other concerns, such as alternative fuel sources, plastics, and carbon dioxide.

According to the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership, in 2021, the global oil and gas industry lost $ 19 billion in natural gas due to methane leaks. Not only is it a costly mistake, it is also harmful to the environment. The oil and gas industry has a greater impact on the climate than all gas-powered vehicles on the planet because of the large amount of methane released into the atmosphere.

Honeywell Rebellion GCI system

One of Honeywell’s secret weapons in the field of sustainability was born when the company acquired Rebellion Photonics in 2019. Rebellion Photonics brings Honeywell a wealth of gas cloud imaging solutions. The GCI camera is ideal for oil and gas manufacturers, detecting gas leaks up to 1,700 meters away, identifying the type of gas leak based on the fingerprint area, and analyzing the data in real time to track the leak. And you can record the video. Leaks, and finally notify the operator of the leak so they can stop it. A differentiator for Honeywell’s Rebellion GCI solution is its 24/7 real-time monitoring and measurement capabilities for oil and gas companies. Not only do you create reports in real time to make these sites more secure, but you also save your enterprise costs.

Helping oil and gas companies recognize, quantify, and solve problems is the value of Honeywell’s Rebellion GCI solution. Another way to benchmark the company’s commitment is that Rebellion Photonics CEO Robert Kester is stuck to run this business under the Honeywell flag, far beyond his obligations. I think this speaks to something about the company’s mission and Honeywell’s commitment to sustainability.

summary

The main difference between Honeywell and other companies in the industry is that Honeywell manufactures and sells real products that help it and other companies now reach their sustainability goals. Its full-stack sustainability spans industrial equipment, innovation and control for enterprises, and SaaS solutions for intelligent management.

The company works in many different areas. However, its diversity is also its strength in terms of sustainability, which plays a role in green fuels, hydrogen, plastic recycling, carbon capture and so on. Honeywell is one of the most sustainable companies in my eyes. After looking at Honeywell’s suite of current sustainability solutions, I believe Honeywell could become one of the leaders in sustainability solutions in the near future.

Moor Insights & Strategy, like all research and technology analyst companies, provides or provides paid services to technology companies. These services include research, analytics, advice, consulting, benchmarking, acquisition matchmaking, or speech sponsorship. The company has business relationships with 88, A10 Networks, Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Ambient Scientific, Anuta Networks, Applied Micro, Apstra, Arm, Aruba Networks (now HPE), AT & T, AWS and A-10 Strategies. .. , Bitfusion, Blaize, Box, Broadcom, Calix, Cisco Systems, Clear Software, Cloudera, Clumio, Cognitive Systems, CompuCom, CyberArk, Dell, Dell EMC, Dell Technologies, Diablo Technologies, Dialogue Group, Digital Optics, Dreamium Labs , Echelon, Ericsson, Extreme Networks, Flex, Foxconn, Frame (now VMware), Fujitsu, Gen Z Consortium, Glue Networks, GlobalFoundries, Revolve (now Google), Google Cloud, Graphcore, Groq, Hiregenics, HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Honeywell, Huawei Technologies, IBM, IonVR, Inseego, Infosys, Infiot, Intel, Interdigital, Jabil Circuit, Konica Minolta, Lattice Semiconductor, Lenovo, Linux Foundation, Luminar, MapBox, Marvell Technology, Mavenir, Marseille Inc, Mayfair Equity, Meraki (Cisco), Mesophere, Microsoft, Mojo Networ ks, National Instruments, NetApp, Nightwatch, NOKIA (Alcatel-Lucent), Nortek, Novumind, NVIDIA, Nutanix, Nuvia (now Qualcomm), ON Semiconductor, ONUG, OpenStack Foundation, Oracle, Panasas, Peraso, Pexip, Pixelworks, Plume Design, Poly (formerly Plantronics), Portworx, Pure Storage, Qualcomm, Rackspace, Rambus, Rayvolt E-Bikes, Re d Hat, Residio, Samsung Electronics, SAP, SAS, Scale Computing, Schneider Electric, Silver Peak (now Aruba-HPE), SONY Optical Storage, Springpath (now Cisco), Spirent, Splunk, Sprint (now T-Mobile) ), Stratus Technologies, Symantec, Synaptics, Syniverse, Synopsys, Tanium, TE Connectivity, TensTorrent, Tobii Technology, T-Mobile, Twitter, Unity Technologies, UiPath, Verizon Communications, Vidyo, VMware, Wave Computing, Wellsmith, Xilinx. , Zayo, Zebra, Zededa, Zoho, and Zscaler. Patrick Moorhead, Founder, CEO and Chief Analyst of Moor Insights & Strategy, is a private investor in technology companies dMY Technology Group Inc. VI and Dreamium Labs.

