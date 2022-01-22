iPhone Flip Rumors: Everything We Know About Apple’s Folding iPhone





Apple’s clamshell iPhone, sometimes referred to as the iPhone Flip, may look like these renderings by the YouTuber Concepts iPhone.

ConceptsiPhone

Samsung has a winding Galaxy Z Fold 3 and a Clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 3, and even though Google is said to have foldable pixels, there is a restart of Motorola Razzland. While competitors have released a variety of foldable handsets, Apple has been slow to bring to market. However, this may be a wise move, as foldable phones have received various reviews.

Apple announced a number of new products in 2021. This includes the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, upgraded MacBook Pro, AirPods 3, and more. But, as you might expect, you still can’t get a glimpse of the clamshell iPhone (probably called the iPhone Flip). The iPhone Flip release date seems to be a moving goal, but rumor has it that Apple’s clamshell phones could arrive as early as 2023. Still, it doesn’t stop talking about the possibilities of the foldable iPhone.

We’ve been following the foldable iPhone reports for years. Back in 2017, it was predicted that the foldable iPhone could appear in the futuristic sounding year of 2020. Obviously, that didn’t happen. Since then, analysts and leakers are approaching the release date, and rumors and wishlists are boiling. This is all we know so far.

Release date: iPhone Flip launch is a moving goal

It’s not a secret Apple is aiming at the foldable iPhone. The company has patented a foldable mechanism and device for about 10 years, and the release date is unknown. The question is whether any of them will see the light of day, and if so, when?

Early rumors pointed out that 2021 was a potential target date, but a year has passed without the foldable iPhone visible. A report from long-time Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) suggests that 2023 may be more realistic if it happens. According to Kuo, Apple needs to wait before it can bring such a device to market because it needs to understand technology and mass production issues.

Bloomberg’s speculation from Mark Gurman is in line with Kuo’s prediction. In a power-on newsletter, Gherman states that the foldable iPhone may not reach for another couple of years. According to recent rumors by display analyst Roth Young, the foldable iPhone will be available in 2023 at the earliest, but it’s likely to be available in 2024.

Design: What does a foldable iPhone look like?

The 2023 timeline will be in line with last year’s report from Bloomberg, which showed that Apple already has a working prototype of a foldable iPhone display. It’s not a practical model yet, but it’s a step up from the patents we’ve seen so far.

This figure shows, according to Apple’s patent application, “a device that bends along flexible parts such as the flexible seams associated with hinges.”

Apple / US Patent and Trademark Office

Apple seems to have all patents for foldable displays, including origami-style foldable displays, flip-up displays, and even wraparound displays. I don’t know which will be the final cut, but both Kuo and Bloomberg seem to agree that the current prototype is a traditional foldable design that opens a 7.5-inch or 8-inch main display. ..

Unlike Microsoft’s Surface Duo, which has an external hinge, Apple’s Surface Duo has one continuous display with a hidden hinge mechanism like the Galaxy Fold.

However, Apple leaker Jon Prosser reported in early 2021 that the iPhone Flip would likely use a clamshell design and be offered in some “fun colors.” Between the flashy purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 13’s new blue and pink options, Apple’s first foldable device’s fun color array could definitely be.

YouTuber Concepts iPhone gives you a glimpse of what the iPhone Flip looks like with the blue, red, gold and green foldable iPhone concept art.

Obstacles: What’s in the way of Apple?

Corning is working on bendable glass for foldable phones.

Richard Peterson / CNET

While Samsung and others were testing water bodies, Apple learned from the problems with foldable devices and understood how they were used.

One of these problems: creases. Many of the current cover materials, including the glass and plastic mixture Samsung uses for the Z Fold and Z Flip, show visible creases when folded to full screen. To avoid that, Apple will probably have to wait for Apple’s glass provider Corning to create some bendable version of the ceramic shielded screen. The company is already working on bendable glass, but has not announced a release date.

Cost: Folding phones are not cheap

Price is another big issue for these types of devices. Samsung has lowered the price of its latest foldable cell phone, but the previous model, Fold 2, is priced at $ 2,000, more than double the price of Samsung’s other flagship cell phones. And the foldable iPhone won’t be cheaper than this. Apple’s foldable model is one with the current foldable and non-foldable models so that iPhone users can compete with other brands and invite iPhone users to throw away single-screen devices and pay more for foldables. You need to do it.

According to an April report, half of US consumers are interested in buying foldable phones, but Apple’s customers are slightly less motivated to leap than Samsung and LG users. But if the foldable iPhone becomes a reality, the “Apple effect” will probably change these statistics.

For more information, check everything you’ve heard about iPhone 14 and iPhone SE 3. You can also see speculations about the next Apple event.

