New 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT: Upcoming Coupe Spot Test





Mercedes-AMG is preparing for the second generation of the GT Sports Coupe to be launched in 2023, following the arrival of the closely related 7th generation SL Roadster.

For the first time, the development of SL was completely handled by the Mercedes-AMG Performance Division of Affalterbach. The GT basically acts as a hardtop coupe version of the car and shares most of its foundation.

Thus, even through the heavy camouflage worn during this early test phase, the style differences appear to be primarily limited to the rougher rear roofline and bespoke processing of the front grille. When it finally becomes clear, we can introduce unique wheel designs, paint colors and option packs to further differentiate the car.

The current generation GT has only two seats, but the SL has adopted a pair of rear seats for the first time in several generations, and in the form of Porsche 911 and Ferrari Roma, direct rivals are equipped with a pair of child-sized buckets at the rear. , AMG could be seen as suitable for expanding the cabin. In these pictures it is not clear how the GT interior differs from the SL interior.

GT can be expected to follow almost the same formula as its convertible brothers. Mounted on a brand new aluminum platform that is said to increase lateral stiffness by 50%, the engine and axles can be mounted at the bottom of the chassis. It’s unclear if the GT will switch to a four-wheel drive layout according to SL, but it may improve cornering performance using the same rear-wheel steering system, but an electronically controlled limited slip differential is standard equipment.

It also uses the same twin turbocharged 4.0 liter V8 as the two SL variants already revealed, but is likely to be in a more powerful tuning state, with a time of 0-62mph less than 4.0 seconds and a top. It is 577bhp and 590lbft. Speed ​​nudge 200mph. The plug-in hybrid GT63e variant should continue soon with a variation of the 831bhp electric V8 deployed in the new AMG GT 4-door coupe PHEV.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-news/new-cars/new-2023-mercedes-amg-gt-upcoming-coupe-spotted-testing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos