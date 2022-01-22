Can companies optimize the innovations they have at their disposal?





The journey of digital transformation, which gained momentum in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, has since accelerated. For cross-sectoral companies, it was probably the most important stage of reinventing and readjustment. But a big question remains. Can companies fully optimize the innovations they have at their disposal today?

Digital adoption is when a company has a clear roadmap on how to combine advanced technology and business processes in a streamlined way to achieve optimal productivity, improve customer experience, and reduce costs. Only relevant and influential. As the pandemic continues, digital is irreparably phasing out analog and business process management (BPM) companies with the expertise to understand different domains (industries). The underlying process can provide a framework for enterprises to derive greater value from their digital deployment.

The August 2021 WNS-Corinium Intelligence Global Survey Report, “Business Transformation After the Digital Turnover,” surveyed more than 100 companies in eight industries. It turns out that 97% of respondents are starting to implement digital transformation strategies. Investing in technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent automation, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain is a priority.

To accelerate strategic digital transformation across processes and technologies, organizations now rely on domain-driven hyperautomation to integrate AI, RPA, and data analytics to simplify operations and create a seamless customer experience. I am. According to a Gartner survey in March 2021, the market for software that enables ultra-automation is projected to reach nearly $ 860 billion by 2025.

This will give you the data. Successful digital adoption of an organization depends primarily on the seamless integration of large amounts of data from different sources to enable decision making. The quality of the data that provides the analytics and AI models designed to optimize business processes is important. Therefore, an efficient data governance process is just as important as integrating a new generation of technology into a business process.

When talking about data governance, it includes everything from data capture to data quality management, compliance and privacy. Surprisingly, most organizations have not yet implemented an effective data governance system.

Digital transformation also entails privacy and cybersecurity challenges. According to a WNS-Corinium Intelligence survey, 77% of respondents feel that organizations are facing cybersecurity challenges due to their lack of understanding of the risks associated with adopting new technologies. To overcome these challenges, enterprises need to invest in the right structures to help respond to cybersecurity threats.

It also makes sense to make sure that your employees are responding to important changes that are essential to your organization. Change control and adoption should be prioritized. The workforce of an organization needs to be able to understand the digital technology integrated into the process. Training to acquire the right skills to get the most out of this transition is a top priority.

A well-ordered digital transformation and automation journey that takes into account all these challenges will enable organizations to focus more on strategy and governance and seamlessly drive intelligent decision making.

Collaborative intelligence enables technology and humans to work seamlessly, allowing companies to truly begin to rethink their business processes. You also need to develop standard guidelines for transformation within your enterprise to prepare for the adoption of comprehensive technology. Designed journeys are flexible and agile, and it’s important to be consistent with changing technology axes and the ever-evolving needs of end customers.

A well-integrated digital transformation framework that leverages domains, intelligent analytics, and smart technology does just that and delivers unparalleled value.

