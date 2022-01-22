What We Know About Intels’ $ 20 Billion Bet on Ohio and U.S. Manufacturing





On Friday, Intel announced that it would build the largest silicon manufacturing site on earth here in the United States on 1,000 acres of land in New Albany, Ohio.

Hours later, President Biden, Ohio Governor Mike Dewein, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, and other executives and local officials will be developing up to $ 100 billion. It has suggested that it could be a universal drug in question: global competitiveness, national security, lack of chips, high car prices, racial and gender gaps in STEM employment, and even inflation itself. Includes.

There are some suggestions that it could be the Ohios version of Silicon Valley in California. The phrase Silicon Heartland was uttered at least eight times in two live streams.

Investing is a big issue for Intel, which has recovered from a potentially unrelated brink by radically changing the industry’s overall outlook, including doubling manufacturing, building chips for competitors, and relying on parts. There is no doubt that there is. A competitor that helps build your own chips. Intels has begun construction of a new manufacturing site for the first time in 40 years.

And, of course, it could be a big deal for Ohio as well.

But inflation? How much does a car cost? $ 100 billion investment? Let’s back up a little.

What does Intel really promise in Ohio?

According to Intels, its own statement on this matter is fairly clear. With an initial investment of $ 20 billion in two fabs (short for manufacturing plants, usually manufacturing silicon wafers), construction will begin in late 2022 and the facility will be in late 2025.

If there’s a concrete truck that isn’t working for me in Ohio next year, I’d love to know about it, Gelsinger joked on the phone.

$ 100 billion is a stretch goal

The rest of Intels’ promises are as vague as the idea that the Ohio site might accommodate eight fabs instead of two. When fully built, the total investment in this site could reach $ 100 billion over the next decade, making it one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world, Intel’s press release said. But if Intel receives a federal grant, it’s not a firm commitment.

Intel spokeswoman William Moss has set a goal of investing $ 100 billion over the next decade, which would be difficult to achieve without federal support. However, the initial $ 20 billion investment does not rely on federal subsidies.

Intel has also spent $ 100 million on education to help develop and attract a pipeline of skilled talent from within the region, while promising about 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs, 140. An existing Ohio company has promised to do business with Intel. supplier. Intel suggests that the average annual salary for the facility will be $ 135,000.

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted sings Intel’s praise, suggesting that other Ohio companies will also benefit. Screenshots by Sean Hollister / The Verge

How can we solve today’s tip shortage, car prices and inflation?

Can not do that.

Chip shortages are a huge supply chain problem that has an absolute impact on the automotive industry, but major chip makers plan to mitigate it in late 2022, and the factory will not be operational until 2025 at the earliest. Given that the fab will be online in 2025, it will not affect the current chip crisis, said Pat Moorhead, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy.

Also, Intel hasn’t manufactured chips for cars at least yet. Intel had nothing to do with the shortage of car chips. (Intel acquired the autonomous driving chip company Mobileye in 2017, which is manufactured by TSMC.)

But none of them prevented US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Ohio Governor Mike Dewein from repeatedly taking out cars and linking them to inflation. Car prices are pushing up one-third of inflation because there aren’t enough chips, Raymond said, adding that each electric car needs 2,000 chips. That’s why today’s announcement from Intel is so exciting.

What does the Ohio factory actually make?

Intel hasn’t provided details yet, but Gelsinger said in a presentation that it will produce advanced chips with process nodes below 2nm.

The Ohio factory was designed for the Angstrom era and supports Intel’s state-of-the-art process technologies, including the Intel 18A, an Intel spokeswoman told The Verge.

Is it really the largest silicon manufacturing site on the planet?

That may be true, but it probably won’t be long. Samsung announced in August 2020 that it started producing memory chips on the world’s largest Pyeongtaek Line 2 (about 16 soccer fields).

However, Intel’s manufacturing and supply chain boss, Keyvan Esfarjani, said the Ohio facility is 30 football stadium sizes, with 4 football stadium clean rooms each.

One of the facilities of Samsung Pyeongtaek. Image: Samsung

However, Samsung Pyeongtaek Line 2 is just one of the facilities in the area, and Nikkei of Japan has a clean room that fits 25 soccer fields in the new third Samsung Fab compared to Intel 4. I am reporting. In addition, the soccer field is larger than the soccer field.

If the actual promise is $ 20 billion for two fabs and Intel is already spending $ 20 billion for two new fabs in Arizona and doesn’t fill the shortfall, why is this so big?

That’s a big deal! That’s not a big deal. As of today, the transactions are exactly the same size.

But the Biden administration and Ohio want to see what’s really important to the economy, and Biden can use it to pressure the House of Representatives to pass important bills.

Please tell me more.

Do you remember how Intel wanted a federal grant to help build the Ohio Fab? Last April, Biden sought federal funding to alleviate the semiconductor shortage, and the Senate responded in June, passing a bill providing $ 52 billion for domestic semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.

But it never passed the House of Representatives. The so-called CHIPS law has gained bipartisan support, but since then it has been stagnant in the house and no funds are available. As such, Biden took Intel and Ohio as examples of what would be possible if he invested in domestic chip manufacturing, raising concerns about national security and global competitiveness if the bill was not passed.

Ranked number one in the world in research and development. But what do you guess? Biden pointed out how much US chip manufacturing has receded and said he is currently ranked 9th. Today, 75 percent of production is in East Asia. 90% of state-of-the-art chips are made in Taiwan.

Intel CEO Gelsinger said in a Biden phone call that the project would be bigger and faster with the CHIPS method.

Are there any national security concerns?

perhaps.

Other than the widely criticized Bloomberg report, the public has never heard of evidence that Chinese chips are being used to spy on the United States, especially because national security concerns are unspecified. , Does not prevent the United States from repeatedly cracking down on Chinese telecommunications vendors. Biden actually extended the ban on US investment in companies associated with the Chinese military during the Trump era.

There are other forms of national security concerns. If China attacks Taiwan, or North Korea attacks South Korea, the United States will not have access to state-of-the-art semiconductors. This is a problem, says Moorhead. The deal is primarily about diversifying the locations of state-of-the-art manufacturing to protect the interests of the United States.

How is your economic competitiveness?

I think it helps a little, but even if House approves $ 52 billion in domestic semiconductor manufacturing and Intel spends $ 100 billion again in Ohio, with TSMC, the chip giant for more than a decade. Completely dwarfed by Samsung.

According to a Nikkei report, Samsung invests $ 25 billion annually in chip manufacturing, and TSMC has allocated a record $ 44 billion production capacity in 2022 alone after spending $ 30 billion in 2021. increase.

When it comes to global competitiveness, if Intel chooses to build a new fab in the U.S., others will follow suit, with Samsung building a $ 17 billion advanced chip manufacturing plant in Tailor, Texas. I expect you to make a promise. Both TSMC and its suppliers are reportedly considering additional investment in Arizona.

But Intel isn’t necessarily just playing for the United States. We plan to open more fabs in Europe by investing up to € 80 billion (US $ 90 billion) over the next 10 years. In November, Margrethe Vestager, head of the EU’s antitrust division, warned that chip makers could face each other to get government subsidies. Intel will reportedly begin expanding its business in Europe in France, Germany and Italy.

Intel hopes to announce to The Verge about major new EU investment plans in the coming months.

The form of Intel’s initial plans in Ohio. Image: Intel

Will Ohio be the new Silicon Valley?

I argue that Silicon Valley is unique because it has far more talent and investment and investor’s own accumulation than semiconductor manufacturing, and has all the problems they cause (such as crazy home prices). To do.

During his presentation, the definition of Intels CEO seemed a bit loose.

When we moved to Oregon, we founded Silicon Forest. When we went to Arizona, we helped establish the Silicon Desert. We went to Ireland and helped create the Silicon Isle. He said we went to Israel and helped establish a silicon oasis.

(Add more silicon place names as needed.)

Aside from that, Time is one of Ohio’s wealthiest places, with New Albany, Ohio being far more developed than outsiders know, and Intel was the first major tech company to start construction. I am reporting that it is not. Google, Amazon, and Meta all have data centers, all of which are part of the vast New Albany International Business Park.

The dark gray chunk on the far right is where Intel’s facilities are located. Image: New Albany Company

By the way, Intel seems to like the idea that it has something to do with the wealthy New Albany. Technically, the land under Intel’s new facility was part of a Jersey township, but New Albany annexed its exact parcel this year shortly before the deal.

What did Ohio promise Intel in exchange for this investment?

Intel didn’t give details (except that tax credits, exemptions, and infrastructure improvements are part of the package), but Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted seems to have expected this question. For every six cents of Ohio’s capital investment, Intel will earn $ 1, he said during the presentation without a prompt.

Simple Napkin Calculator: Does that mean Ohio is donating $ 1.2 billion in addition to $ 20 billion for Intels? Intel does not say. But according to Time, local governments will spend at least $ 1 billion. The state has agreed to invest $ 1 billion in infrastructure improvements, including the widening of State Highway 161 to support factories and neighboring communities.

Ohio had to change its legislation to provide 30 years of job creation tax credits instead of 15 years for large-scale developments like Intel in order to earn Intel interest. We weren’t in the game until that time, Hasted told The Columbus Dispatch.

Why does this remind me of Verge’s story about an empty building?

The promises may have similarities, but the deal with Intel didn’t yet give the atmosphere of Foxconn in Wisconsin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/22/22895447/intel-ohio-chip-fab-manufacturing-cpu-processor-explained The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

