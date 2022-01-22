Google Pixel Stand (2nd Generation) Review: Great, but not required





The latest Google Pixel Stand is not a must-have accessory for Pixel smartphone owners, it’s convenient to have. At $ 79, its main job is fast wireless charging, which works fine. However, unless you’re the owner of a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro and it’s actually sold with one of the few additional features supported by your smartphone, save money and get a cheap third-party charger. recommend to.

Good stuff Faster than normal wireless charging speed Fans keep the phone cool Photo frame features are great Bad stuff Expensive extra Pixel 6 features are limited in usefulness Some issues with Google Assistant voice commands

The well-named Pixel Stand (2nd generation) is Google’s second adoption of a high-speed wireless charger built to complement Pixel smartphones. You don’t need to own a Pixel smartphone to work with Qi compatible gadgets, but you’ll need a 6 or 6 Pro for the fastest charging speeds. A security update after January 2022 is also required. If you’re a Pixel 6 owner, you’ll need to download it for a variety of reasons.

Like the original Pixel Stand, it multitasks while charging your smartphone. When you dock your Pixel smartphone to the stand, you can display the images from your Google Photos album and make it function as a kind of digital photo frame. You can specify the album from which you want to capture images during setup when you first attach your smartphone to the charger. Photos are displayed in slideshow format in batches of 5-10 at a time.

The Pixel Stand setup allows for additional features such as digital photo frame functionality.Photo by Allison Johnson / Zavage

Other features are intended for bedside use. You have the option to turn it on automatically out of the way when you put the phone on the charger, and you can turn off the display automatically in a dark room. There is also a sunrise alarm that gradually brightens the display 15 minutes before the alarm sounds. You can specify a time frame for this feature, so wake-up calls alone do not apply to other alarms throughout the day.

As for its main task of charging your phone, it does this effectively. When I put the phone on the stand, I noticed some false starts here and there, and it started charging, but temporarily stopped before picking it up again. This did not cause any problems. I was a little worried because I tried to make sure it was properly attached to the stand.

The Pixel Stand 2 offers a 23W charge on the Pixel 6 Pro and a 21W charge on the Pixel 6. It’s very fast for wireless charging on smartphones that aren’t made by OnePlus. With the Pixel 6 Pro’s battery fully drained, it went from 0 to 100% in almost exactly 2 hours, which is impressive. My more common everyday use case was to refill the Pixel 6’s battery and bring it back from 7080 percent to 100 percent. This took about 30 minutes using the fastest charging mode. The stand provides a slightly slower 15W charge for other Qi compatible phones and devices.

The image of the specified Google Photos album is displayed on the stand.Photo by Allison Johnson / Zavage

As a bonus, I like photo frames more than I expected. I’m not sure if you want to own and curate images from your own digital photo frame, but Google Photos four months ago has dozens (ok, hundreds) of photos. Displaying them on your cell phone desk is like a good midpoint where you can actually see and appreciate the many photos I took without being bothered by other devices. My colleague reviewing smart home technology is confident that I can lead me to many smart displays that are already doing this kind of thing, but I deviate.

One complaint about this feature is that you tend to pick your favorites and view them over and over again. This is probably because I like portrait orientation photography, and I tend to shoot more landscapes. In either case, you can tap the screen to end the current slideshow and swipe the lock screen to shuffle your selections to start a new slideshow.

Features such as the option to automatically enable when the phone is docked make the stand a great bedside companion.

The nightstand oriented features of the stand also work well. The sunrise alarm clock is a comfortable way to wake up, and the ability to detect dark rooms and turn off the screen accordingly makes a good bedside companion. However, these features are a bit incompatible with the stand’s main attraction, high-speed wireless charging. If I’m charging the phone overnight, I don’t need the absolute fastest speed. I don’t see much of the photo frame feature either, as my phone doesn’t spend a lot of time on the bedside dock during the day.

I also encountered some issues with the Google Assistant while using the stand. If you tap the assistant icon on the lock screen while docked, the phone registers voice commands but ignores and displays all the voice commands you just heard. What should i do? Text on the screen. However, it’s okay to say “Hey Google” on the lock screen to access the assistant. This is not a stand feature, but a feature you can enable on your Pixel smartphone.

The 2nd generation stand has a built-in fan.

Next, there is a built-in fan. It’s pretty quiet, but when the fans are moving at full speed, the assistant has a hard time listening to me. You can choose a quiet charging mode to avoid this, but then you miss those super fast charging speeds.

The Pixel Stand 2 isn’t cheap. At $ 79, it’s a lot better than the $ 30-ish standard Qi charging stand you can find on Amazon. If you own a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro and you really need fast wireless charging and you think you’re particularly fond of any of the extras offered by the stand (2nd generation), you’re probably well spent $ 80. You will notice. However, if you are a little interested in bedside or photo frame features and fast wireless charging is not essential, save money and buy a standard Qi charger. You can also add a digital photo frame to your cart for the same cost.

Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

