Google Pixel Watch will be available in May

Courtesy: John Prosser

Google’s rumored smartwatch may finally be released in May. According to a new leak from tipster Jon Proesser, Google may release a Pixel Watch on May 26th this year. The watches that Google is rumored to have received a lot of leaks and renderings from well-known sources, but there’s no word of confirmation from the company about the same. It was previously speculated that Google would announce the Pixel Watch on Google IO 2021. But things didn’t happen as planned. Google has announced other rumored products that include the Pixel 6, Pixel 5a, but not the Pixel Watch.

Jon Prosser, a well-known talent who correctly understands most of the product launch forecasts, said in a tweet that the Google Pixel Watch could finally arrive on May 26th. Pixel Watch. I’ve heard that Google plans to release it on Thursday, May 26th, more than a year after the leak. This is the first time I’ve seen a date set on a device behind the scenes. Google is known for postponing dates, but if so, he’s familiar with it, he said. The date also matches Google’s I / O developer conference.

Earlier, Prosser speculated that the watch could arrive with the Pixel 6, but revealed that it was delayed. He also shared the full rendering of what is called the Pixel Watch on YouTube videos. According to a previous report, Google Pixel Watch has been accused of being the Indian name Rohan.

According to Leaks and Rendering, PixelWatch will be the company offering in the premium watch segment. 3D rendering shows that smartwatches can be offered in a slim form factor and a curved display that wraps around a metal frame. A huge crown button was displayed on the right side of the dial, but the function of the button was not specified in the report. We don’t know anything about the clock’s specifications, but the rendering showed some trackers on the clock’s home screen, including map integration, heart rate monitoring, and step counters.

Google previously sent a survey asking people about the features they wanted to see on Wear OS. Feature list includes SPO2 (oxygen saturation) tracking, sleep apnea detection, sleep analysis, heart rate alerts, recovery time monitoring, stress tracking, medical and gym device pairing, contact detection, calorie tracking and more. It was. Some of the above features and trackers may be included in your Pixel Watch.

