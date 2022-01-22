Amazon’s first clothing store glimpses next-generation retailers





Called Amazon Style, the store will open on a private day in late 2022 at the Americana at Brand, a high-end shopping destination in Los Angeles. This store promises to provide an innovative and high-tech in-store shopping experience. Leverage the shopping app platform of tech companies, inspired by historically successful e-commerce operations. Online retailers have been shunned by luxury and luxury fashion brands in the past for fear of brand dilution, but designers such as Oscar de la Renta, La Perla and Altuzara are listed on Amazon.com. Shoppers can expect to find products from those designers in the new Amazon Style Store.

Beyond that, the company has shown that new physical stores offer up to twice as many styles as traditional stores. Enhanced features are enhanced with smart technology and intelligent inventory management tools that eliminate friction and streamline inventory activation. The brands offered are selected by fashion creators in collaboration with the company’s strong database of customer shopping behavior. By leveraging insights into customer behavior and preferences gathered from Amazon’s historically unprecedented e-commerce database, tech retailers have a shopping experience that integrates best-in-class convenience and best-in-class assortment. We are planning to provide.

Consolidating new storefronts, as a truly innovative product, and even as a vision for the future of physical stores, is a synergistic effect enjoyed between the Amazon style store experience and the Amazon shopping app. Instead of manually searching for items of the right size and color, shoppers accessing the new store can scan the QR code from the app to see available sizes, colors, customer reviews and other details. increase. The platform uses AI-powered algorithms to generate more product recommendations. Shoppers can send eye-catching items to the dressing room to try on, or send them directly to the pick-up counter for direct purchase. Shoppers use the app to access the fitting room. Each dressing room is equipped with an LED touch screen that greets shoppers by name and allows them to try on new items offered using the same technology that Amazon has introduced in the fulfillment center. increase. Items purchased online by shoppers can also be returned in the new store, and all items that users scan in Amazon style are stored in the app.

Amazon has actually expanded to many perishables, bookstores, and even hair salons, but this is the company’s first fashion-oriented physical retail product. The personalized shopping experience was built using strategic clues from Amazon. Integrate your deep digital expertise and the unique benefits of your store. A retailer that blends the best omni-channel products through next-generation technology products and in-store innovation is a trend that PSFK research teams are following across the industry, a promising and convenient future for the retail industry and its consumer base. Is shown.

This article was originally published in the PSFK report Store Operations Innovation.

