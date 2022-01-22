A tipster reveals what he says is the official date for Google Pixel Watch





For someone like you who returned to Android two years after using the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the big question is which device to use instead of the Apple Watch, which adorned this writer’s wrist for about the same length. is. However, this may not be a problem after all, as the long-awaited Google Pixel Watch will be released later this year.

Earlier this year, I introduced you to rendering a circular design for your watch and last month posted some marketing slides for your device. Originally, Tarekomi’s Jon Prosser said he expected the watch to be released at the same time as the Pixel 6 line, but that didn’t happen. Then he said Google pushed the date back in the current quarter of the year, which ends at the end of March.

According to Prosser, Google Pixel Watch will be announced during Google I / O.

Now, Prosser has changed the date again, saying that Google plans to officially make the Pixel Watch on Thursday, May 26, adding that “I saw the date set on the device behind the scenes for the first time.” rice field. Referrals may be made during the event based on the traditional date of the Google I / O Developers Meeting.

Google Pixel Watch Rendering

We’ll test Android features on the handset as we did with the Pixel handset, but it’s not surprising that Google is doing the same on Wear OS with the Pixel Watch. Little is known about the clock’s specifications, but both marketing images and renderings show a round display with 2.5D glass and a bezel that isn’t too big. There is a crown on the right side of the watch.

It’s not possible to determine what health-related features you’ll find on your cell phone, but one of the renderings shows a watch face with a large number of heart rate readings. The screen is colorful and looks like it uses Android 12’s Material You design, which includes bright pastel colors. The impact on smartphones with 6.4-inch or 6.7-inch displays is one, but the impact on much smaller smartwatches is another, brightening the watch face.

Google has regained confidence in Wear OS

The Pixel Watch has been back for a long time in 2019 when the Pixel 4 series was supposed to introduce a legitimate challenger to Apple and Samsung, but the final second rumor is that the smartwatch will be the Made by Google event of the year. Starring the feature-rich Pixel 4 line that was suggested to appear inside. However, the clock never appeared, and it was said that one reason for this unfortunate event change was that Google didn’t trust WatchOS.

In November 2019, Google’s parent company Alphabet announced that it would spend $ 2.1 billion on Fitbit’s purchases, saying it hopes the acquisition will help improve Wear OS. At last year’s Google I / O, Samsung and Google worked together to surprise many by improving Wear OS, opening apps to improve performance, and improving the battery life of Sammy’s smartwatches.

Tipster John Prosser tweets the date of the Pixel Watch rumor announcement

The partnership between Samsung and Google included using Samsung’s Tizen operating system in combination with the best features of Google’s Wear OS. As Google said in a tweet dated May 18, last year, “We’ve integrated the best of @wearosbygoogle and @SamsungMobileTizen into an integrated wearable platform. Faster app launches and longer battery life. , More choices than ever before. From devices to apps to watch faces. # GoogleIO. “

With Google Pixel Watch, the Pixel line will continue to grow its ecosystem, equipped with Pixel handset, Pixel Buds True Wireless earphones, and Pixel Watch could join the group. Therefore, please circle the calendar for Thursday, May 26th. This could be the date the first Pixel Watch was announced. However, we recommend using a pencil with an eraser.

