A queue of Dover heavy trucks long enough to be seen on Google Maps while Brexit’s check is delayed





Images of Google satellite images show hundreds of heavy trucks lined up on the road around Dover Harbor after months of turmoil delayed the intersection.

Huge cues appear in Google satellite images (

Image: Google)

The queue for heavy trucks from Dover Harbor is so long that Google’s satellite imagery shows a huge tailback.

Images from space show hundreds of heavy trucks lined up on the roads around the harbor after months of turmoil delayed the intersection.

The delay is due to the additional controls implemented following Brexit.

The Director of Ports has urged the UK Government to discuss with the EU how to ease further checks scheduled to take effect later this year.

It is feared that the added checks could be “disastrous” for an already chaotic situation.

A courier company said it had been involved in a line of up to 15km since full customs control came into effect in early January, The Independent reports.

The queue is blamed for the Brexit check-it is set to increase later this year (

image:

Adam Gerrard / Daily Mirror)

British carriers had to undergo an approximately 20 minute check before each driver passed.

He states: “You can’t blame it for anything other than Brexit.

Dover TAP, a temporary transportation system to prevent heavy truck traffic, was brought into the midst of the tailback.

TAP also has a 40mph speed limit for all vehicles approaching the port.

The driver had to wait hours on the truck as the check delayed the intersection (

image:

Getty Images)

The Covid check is also taking a long time at the port-CEO said more lateral flow testing is needed for the staff.

“The government has made the capacity of lateral flow available in some important areas. They haven’t stepped into our business as deeply as we want,” Banister told the BBC. ..

He said port workers have “maintained an important flow of operations and goods into the country” for the past two years, and ports need “better preparation”.

He added daily tests to ensure that the port has “a proper complement to people on the ground to facilitate travel.”

Boris Johnson's future is at a loss as the Downing Street party report won't come out until next week.

Less than half of voters "think British democracy is working" in recent political blows

