Indigenous leaders at Canadian universities lead the marathon of change





A new association that brings together senior indigenous leaders from universities across the country is another way to prevent scholars from fraudulently claiming indigenous identities.

I don’t think this problem will be completely eliminated by doing everything nationwide, from various universities to national associations, but I think it has the big impact that it’s very difficult for someone to make something. .. Blue was said by Dr. Michael Hardt, Co-Chair of the National Association of Indigenous Peoples University Senior Leaders (NIUSLA).

He emphasizes that the association was not established at the end of last year in response to the controversy surrounding scholar Carrie Brassa. Bourassa, a professor of community health and epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan and not the scientific director of the indigenous health department of the Canadian Institute of Health, has been advocating the legacy of Mtis for decades. Her claim could not be substantiated.

I’m sure it’s contributing and influential enough, but it’s not just the National Association (to stop these claims). It depends on the university and it depends on the country. We must strengthen what each country wants in terms of identity self-determination. Hart, a citizen of Fisher River Cleanation in Manitoba, describes his collaborative efforts.

The association has been in the planning stage for a year and a half, and three years ago an additional informal meeting began, he said. It was officially announced in December this year.

Currently, NIUSLA has approximately 40 members from universities in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, and Yukon. increase. Hart says membership is open to colleges, not community colleges, as institutions at different levels face significantly different experiences.

It was a shared experience of similar challenges that senior indigenous leaders of the university gathered to provide support and share resources with each other.

Hart, a college environment, said the challenge was to constantly explain and justify what he was doing. Hart is Vice President of the Indigenous Engagement Office at the University of Calgary.

Hart is not surprised by the difference in the degree of lack of awareness and understanding of issues related to indigenous peoples between institutions and within institutions.

Universities are the epitome of our larger society and we have many people who are well educated, influencing our country and actually influencing the world. Does not mean that he had or had the opportunity to learn about his backyard (about) indigenous peoples, he said.

Themes such as history between indigenous peoples and pioneers, experiences and expressions of oppression, intergenerational trauma caused by housing schools and scoops in the 1960s, continuous alienation and poor living conditions were taught in primary school. It is not included in the university content.

This is a larger, broader perspective that the association wants to cover.

It not only ensures that indigenous scholars speak out and bring a personal living experience to the programs offered in the faculties of native studies, but also that more indigenous scholars across the university teach a wide range of topics. It is also a guarantee that you are there.

Mr. Hart said that the idea is to be fully involved in society and to contribute everywhere, and through that contribution, we will provide the country with something positive and influential beyond our own community. increase.

The association also wants indigenous students to have a presence in the space they have access to practicing traditions, the curriculum they are learning, and the ideas being discussed when they are on campus. increase.

As for allies, it’s about building relationships.

In my view, our allies are there to help create spaces so that we can advance our own knowledge, our own practices, our own views, our own theories. Hart said they were there to engage in these understandings, learn from them, support them, and oppose those colonial fragments.

If the university is the epitome of a larger society, then the University of Calgary is probably the epitome of the university.

Hart was adopted three and a half years ago as one of the first steps in U Calgarys to implement the indigenous strategy iitaapohtop, which was launched in November 2017.

I have seen the commitments made by the university. You can see that the unit is different depending on the location (of change), so much more work needs to be done than the unit does. But there is a commitment to understand how to manage commitments, given the austerity that our state is facing, our colleges, and the reductions in other areas in the era of reductions. I know it’s still there.

This strategy has been in place for 5 to 7 years.

Hart quickly points out that there is a challenge in understanding that change is a marathon rather than a sprint.

With that in mind, Hart says the association is still in its infancy, but believes it is already affecting the ground.

Voices within the institution are perceived to have another degree of legitimacy, as people are gathered to share their experiences. They are not just talking for themselves. Hart said they speak with some experience and knowledge that is tied to other places as well.

