Warren Buffett approaches Cathie Wood, tech stocks fall





Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Fund is about to be overtaken by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway at the post-pandemic performance table. This reflects the dramatic change in fate between the two prominent investors.

Known for its stock market ticker ARKK, ArkInvest’s Innovation Exchange Traded Fund will beat most of its competitors in 2020, thanks to Wood’s aggressive bets on high-growth, disruptive companies like automaker Tesla. I did. This helped make Wood a bullish face by raising billions of dollars from investors and raising Ark Invest’s total wealth to a peak of $ 61 billion early last year.

However, many of Wood’s biggest bets began to fall last year, and this year they fell further in unattractive, old-fashioned, or other unfavorable industries with a fierce pivot to cheaper stocks.

Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway’s stocks continue to rise steadily, closing the performance gap between Buffett’s investment conglomerate and the Ark Innovation ETF to just 8 percentage points since early 2020.

The relative performance of the two fund managers was particularly striking this month, with Berkshire’s share price rising about 2% from the beginning of January, despite Ark’s largest ETF falling 24%. Berkshire Hathaway is up 34%, while ARKK is down 43% from the beginning of 2021 to the closing price on Friday.

Wood’s Ark Invest ETF and Berkshire Hathaway are often seen as representative examples of two very different investment styles, growth and value, respectively. Their stock price reversal reflects the jarring rotation between the two tribes in recent years.

Early 2022 was particularly difficult for Wood’s favorite, often unprofitable technology growth stocks, and strong for the stable stocks that are characteristic of Buffett’s investment style. The power of the shift frowned upon the entire market, causing speculation that a new market environment was imminent.

“Is there violence? [the] Does rotation suggest that there is a regime change in us and a sustained reversal of growth vs. value performance is underway? Wellington Management’s team of analysts pondered in a recent memo.

Growth investors are looking for companies that may not be profitable but are expanding rapidly. This is common in hot sectors such as technology. Value investors are price sensitive and often look for bargains in more volatile or beaten industries such as energy and banks these days.

Improving economic growth prospects and the central bank’s shift to a more hawkish position on inflation are the main drivers of the Federal Reserve’s leadership and investors’ rotation from growth to value. Value stocks are usually found in sectors that benefit from stronger growth and higher interest rates, according to analysts, but in such an environment growth stocks are a little less attractive.

Many fund managers surveyed by Bank of America expect this shift to continue, with a net 50% of what was asked in January predict that value will continue to outpace growth.

“As the Fed is spinning towards tightening, interest rates could rise with some sustainability,” said Lisa Charlett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. .. “It shows that the value-to-growth rotation we have observed will have some legs in 2022.”

