Denial of climate change on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok is “worse than ever”

The climate is changing, but the false information about it on major social media platforms hasn’t changed.

Climate change falsehoods, hoaxes and conspiracy theories are still prevalent on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, despite promises to crack down, the new report said.

According to Advance Democracy, a research organization that studies false information, social media posts and videos that deny climate change, challenge its causes, and underestimate its impact are on these platforms. Not only are they still seen in, but often missing warning labels and links to trusted information.

Climate scientists say they are dissatisfied with the lack of progress in stopping the false flow of information about climate change. For years, they have asked social media companies to identify, flag, and remove false information and the accounts that disseminate it.

Last year, Twitter added a new climate topic to guide users to reliable information about climate change. Facebook has expanded the information labels on climate change posts to direct users to the Center for Climate Science Information, and YouTube has stopped advertising to deny climate change.

But Michael Mann, director of the Center for Earth Systems Science at Pennsylvania State University and author of the “New Climate War,” said it was “worse than ever.”

John Cook, a doctoral researcher at Monash University’s Climate Change Communication Research Hub and advising Facebook, said the surge in climate misinformation on social media was a denial and skepticism of science on climate policy and renewable fuels. The technology that reflects the surge in false information that comes from the combination of.

“One element of climate misinformation that seems to be particularly noticeable on social media is a cultural war that attempts to portray people concerned about climate change as belonging to another social group that aims to violate people’s freedom. It’s a type of post, “says Cook. “This is a particularly harmful form of misinformation, as it exacerbates the public’s polarization of climate change and makes progress more difficult.”

“Climate fraud” and “climate change hoax” are still popular on Twitter

Last May, Advance Democracy discovered hundreds of thousands of Twitter posts denying climate change. A week later, Twitter added a new climate topic to guide users to reliable information about climate change.

According to ADI, the number of posts containing climate-negative terms such as “climate fraud,” “climate change pranks,” and “climate cult” increased after the introduction of climate topics, and increased by 1 in late 2021. The average daily number was 679. Climate Change UN COP 26 A surge in denials during the Climate Summit was discovered by Advance Democracy.

Three of the five accounts most involved in 2021 on posts denying climate change referred to the “Solar Minimum.” This is a false belief that the solar minimum, a period of low solar activity, cools the planet and triggers the next ice age. ..

In total, according to Advance Democracy, there were about 231,800 posts using climate change denials from about 77,540 accounts.

“We are aware that we can do more to enhance reliable climate information with services like Twitter, and we continue to evolve our approach,” Twitter spokeswoman Elizabeth Basby said in a statement. Stated.

Climate change negative posts still lack the Facebook label

Internal documents provided by whistleblower Frances Haugen to USA TODAY and other media outlets show that Facebook is the primary source of climate information for users.

Last May, Facebook announced that it would expand the information labels on some Facebook posts about climate change in the United States. Labeled posts link to the Climate Science Center.

According to Advance Democracy, 7,290 posts using climate change denial terms generated 800,760 interactions (meaning reactions, comments, and sharing) in 2021. The two most popular posts in the United States in late 2021 were unlabeled.

In a statement, Facebook spokesman Kevin McAllister said, “Through the Center for Climate Science, connect people to trusted information from key organizations and work with a global network of independent fact checkers to review and rate content. So we will fight the false information of climate change. ” “If they rate this content as false, we will add a warning label to reduce its distribution so that fewer people will see it. Also, pages and groups that repeatedly share false claims about climate science. , We will also take steps against the account. “

YouTube “information panel” is not in the video

According to YouTube guidelines, when viewers search for or watch videos that are “prone to receive false information,” they will see an information panel with background information from an independent third-party source. YouTube also prohibits advertising that promotes false information about climate change.

Advance Democracy states that the information panel did not pop up in a video search for 10 key phrases related to climate change denial, but displayed an ad from Amazon linking to a book denying the existence of climate change. ..

YouTube states that it will display videos from trusted sources in search results and place an information panel below the video.

“In general, our system does not endorse or prominently display content that contains false information about climate change,” YouTube spokesman Elena Hernandez said in a statement. “We are constantly working to expand and improve the way we connect our audience to prestigious climate change content.”

We have also removed ads flagged in the Advance Democracy report for violating our policy on denying climate change.

TikTok videos will be played 1.53 million times

The video with hashtags related to climate change denial recorded 1.53 million views. The video is unlabeled. TikTok’s guidelines do not specifically address false information about climate change.

Advance Democracy has discovered that a small portion of the hashtags associated with climate change denial were used for counter-messaging. Searching #grandsolarminimum did not find a video to dispel the prank.

TikTok said it deleted accounts and content that violated the policy after USA TODAY inquired.

“Our community values ​​real content, and we do so too. Therefore, we work with certified fact checkers to evaluate and identify content, which can be false or misleading. We are limiting the dissemination of information, “said ABObi-Okoye, a spokeswoman for the company, in a statement.

"The future of this planet is at stake," the new report puts pressure on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to combat climate change.

