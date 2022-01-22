American Innovation and Choice Online Law Promoted to Senator in Bipartisan Alliance: Broadband Breakfast





Washington, January 21, 2022 Senators of the Senate Judiciary Committee have formed a dilute bipartisan alliance to curb anti-competitive behavior by major tech companies.

During Thursday’s markup, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 16-6, an online law of innovation and choice in the United States, S. I sent 2992 to the Senate floor. The bill prohibits certain companies using online platforms from taking actions that discriminate against their competitors.

The bill includes a list of violations and illegal activities, such as unfairly prioritizing products, limiting the ability of other businesses to run on the platform, and discriminating against competing products and services.

This bill applies only to companies using online platforms that meet one of the following criteria:

Owned or managed by a person with a net annual sales or market capital of over $ 550,000,000,000 in the United States with at least 50,000,000 U.S.-based monthly active users on the online platform or 100,000 U.S.-based monthly active business users on the online platform. It is an important trading partner for the sale or provision of products or services that are inflation-adjusted based on the consumer price index and are offered on or directly related to the online platform.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, who sponsors the bill, calls the bipartisan effort co-sponsor Oceans 11 and features a diverse lineup of members from Senator Josh Hawley and R-Miss. Senator John Kennedy, R-La. , Senator Dick Durban, D-Ill. , And Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

Senator employs Big Tech’s specific and direct targeting

Klobuchar talked directly about the need to target large companies. This needs to be seen differently from startups in garages where they are no longer.They may have started small, but they [now] The dominant platform, she said. For the first time, I will challenge monopoly in the way I think it is wise.

At the beginning of the meeting, there were more than 100 amendments proposed by members of the committee, but by the time they were concluded, more than 80 amendments had been withdrawn.

One amendment reflected in the bill is a markup that exempts subscription-based services from complying with the law and allows services such as Amazon Prime and Netflix to promote their own content more than others. did.

The bill will prevent competing behavior while allowing the platform to continue to provide users with privacy and data security capabilities, compete with domestic and international rivals, and maintain services that benefit consumers. Get the right balance between them. Said.

A fragile alliance between lean Republicans and progressive Democrats

There were big names on both sides of the aisle in support of the bill, but the alliance seemed to have failed. Despite his support for the bill, Kennedy revealed that his support was conditional. I’m a co-sponsor of this bill, but he said, this bill will change, it will change dramatically. I want to be in the room when those changes are made, otherwise I’ll be out of this bill sooner than you can say Big Tech.

Some of Kennedy’s criticisms called on some of the target companies that former President Donald Trump is killing the field for the truth, and said their censorship was a threat to the first amendment in Section 230. It reminded me.

Despite his criticism, Kennedy responded to other Republican and Democratic senators, emphasizing that they did not want perfection to be a good enemy.Everything we did [for five years] Pretending to issue a press release, hold a hearing, and do nothing. So this is the beginning.

Klobuchar, along with Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, said the bill was critical of the bill, as it was specifically targeted at large tech companies, with backlash from members of its party. California (although she eventually voted to advance the bill to the Senate).

Hurley rejected Feinstein in his comments, saying he would support the bill for the same reasons that Feinstein refused. [Feinstein] I think this bill is very specific and targets specific behaviors and anti-competitive behaviors in specific markets. I think it’s a virtue, not a vice.

The bill must be passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives before it can be submitted to the President for signature.

