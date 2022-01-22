Yatra-New Indian Express launches technology innovation hub in Kochi





By Express News Service

KOCHI: Yatra.com will soon establish a technology innovation hub in Kochi. This will be Yatra’s third technology development center in India. Travel agencies already have development centers in Gurgaon and Bangalore.

Dhruv Shringi, co-founder and CEO of Yatra Online Pvt Ltd, has seen a positive trend in the travel business and is optimistic about the growth of both domestic and international travel as the world gets used to new conditions.

The new office in the Kochi Infopark area will be functional in the coming months. The company is already in the process of hiring and is looking for jobs at [email protected] from people in the software industry who prefer to work in Kochi. More information on the new role is available on the tech.yatra.com web page.

Yatra has recently expanded its engineering department by adding engineering talent at all levels. Threeja Ramachandran, Senior Director of Kochi Innovation Hub, plans to add new graduates and experienced software development experts to the new team. First, we are considering adding 30 members to the team, including software engineers, engineering managers, product managers, and QA automation engineers.

Yatra.com is also listed on the US Stock Exchange NASDAQ under the ticker symbol YTRA. Given the availability of human resources, we believe Kochi is a strategic place to launch a technology innovation hub.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/cities/kochi/2022/jan/22/yatra-to-start-technology-innovation-hub-in-kochi-2409778.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

