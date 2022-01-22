Three Factors to Consider When Adding Remote Visual Assistance Software to the Technology Stack – TechCrunch





Gary York is the CEO of Help Lightning. He is a serial entrepreneur with four successful software and service exits: three private sales and one IPO.

Business leaders are responsible for researching and implementing proven, cost-effective, and easy-to-use technologies, while rethinking workflows, speeding up processes, and providing long-term solutions that increase productivity.

Prior to the pandemic, executives predicted that increasing the use of advanced technology in an organization would take more than a year and a half to implement. The actual timeline for advanced implementations over the last few years has been 27 days. Following that digital transformation, companies in a variety of industries are trying to identify tools that support long-term growth and predictable outcomes in ever-changing situations.

One such technology has proven to be a particularly important addition for companies that need to quickly implement tools to meet their customer service and training needs while maintaining critical safety protocols. I did. Remote Visual Assistance software meets these demands by providing users with a virtual presence of corporate expertise through real-time video collaboration.

Augmented reality solutions are projected to reach the $ 175 billion market by 2026, and technologies such as Remote Visual Assistance have intuitive features that are ideal for many potential users and are the current support process. And may be seamlessly integrated into the system. Includes customers and technicians.

Companies in industries such as office equipment, medical and scientific equipment, telecommunications, and industrial equipment are all important businesses after adopting remote visual assistance software, especially in the manufacturing, field services, human resources, engineering, and customer service departments. There was a measurable improvement in the indicators.

To make your sessions more effective, users need to be prepared to share documents, photos, and other useful files in real time.

Leaders are looking at ways to incorporate AR-enabled technology into their current systems, so the specific benefits of the solution and how it affects existing workflows and the environment needed to optimize their implementation. You need to understand what to do.

Consider these factors when assessing the value of implementing remote visual assistance software on the technology stack.

Workflow review

Be prepared to review your workflow in all areas where you plan to embed remote visual assistance software. While this technology streamlines many processes, it can change the time of involvement and participation in the process. The best way to prepare for these workflow changes is to scrutinize the current process and identify where remote visual assistance can have the most significant impact.

For example, in the customer service domain, a customer service agent who can use software to virtually reach the customer’s field of view, quickly inspect equipment, and show how to complete repairs escalate to additional technicians. Offsets the large number of calls from being done. In other cases, the agent may use the software to assist in remote identification and troubleshooting of the problem, and in doing so, may find that the problem requires a higher level of expertise. The customer’s next step is now another remote visual aid session with an experienced technician.

