Google Search has added a new Wordle Easter Egg for players in popular games.Find out how to find





Google has released a new Wordle Easter Egg. Searching for the word Wordle on Google opens a search engine results page with an Easter egg animation in the upper left corner of the display. Easter eggs resemble the popular green, yellow, and gray boxes. In the animation, the words “GOALIE” and “COLUMN” are displayed before all the green boxes are aligned with Google’s spelling. Easter eggs can be seen on both smartphones and desktops.

Please note that it is not an interactive Google Doodle. Clicking on the animation will open another Google search page. Currently, search-specific Easter eggs can stay long while Google Doodle is in existence for a day. Both the Goalie and Column words all have yellow, green, and gray boxes, but the word Google is all reflected in the green square box.

What is Wordle?

It’s a simple and fun game, similar to a crossword puzzle. Wordle can only be solved by playing it once a day. This game was designed by word game enthusiasts and is published on a website named Power Language (powerlanguage.co.uk). This game is popular among netizens, as it is played by all netizens, from celebrities to high school students. The game is intriguing because no clues are given to predict the word. Games can be curious and fun to guess every character. With color-coded hints, the game will be the best game, innovative and creative.

Wordle details

Josh Wardle created a game for his friends, but it became so popular that he decided to release it. Everyone is playing the game and it is very popular among internet users. The game has grown in popularity since October, with more than 2.7 million users as of Monday. It’s thrilling because there are no clues about how to guess words that are intriguing to people, and it’s interesting to predict each letter in a few chances. For color-coded ideas, it’s an incredibly imaginative and innovative game.

How to play the game?

Players need to predict a five-letter word six times in 24 hours to win in Wordle. If the player guesses the word correctly, the word and its location will be marked in green. However, if you guess the correct word but place it in the wrong place, it will be flagged in yellow. The player can then try to find the letter in the correct position in the word. In addition, if the player predicts the character, but the block remains gray, the guess is invalid. You can use any desktop or mobile browser to play the game. You can play Wordle without creating an account just by visiting the official website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/technology-news/other-tech-news/google-search-adds-new-wordle-easter-egg-for-players-of-popular-game-check-how-to-spot-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

