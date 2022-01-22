How Emerging Technologies Affect Metaverse Freedom, Industry and Money





Join the game leader with GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming to participate in the 2nd GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit. GamesBeat: To Metaverse 2 from January 25th to 27th, 2022. See event details.

This article was contributed by Brad Yasar, Founder and CEO of EQIFI.

Innovations related to the Metaverse have led to some expected criticism and skepticism. Like other fast-growing emerging technologies, its operational parameters are not yet fully established. This essentially means that anyone who wants to collect monetary benefits from their interaction with the Metaverse does not know what the investment will look like. Is it a pair of Gucci sneakers that can only be worn with a VR headset, Digital Land, or AR? Some might argue that the Metaverse is a dystopian fantasy inspired by game fanatics and tech giants. Facebook’s conversion to a metaverse-centric social media company only adds to this dominant anxiety.

Mark Zuckerberg seems to be working on something as the company is paying an estimated $ 60 million due to the rebranding of Facebooks Meta. Given that Instagram boasts 1 billion monthly users, it’s wise to assume that, like social media, the Metaverse could have a significant impact on our lives in the near future. As in the early days of social media, the impact of the Metaverse is limited by its speed of progress. However, soon, this advance will bring about an era of industry transformation under the influence of various decentralized tools such as DeFi, cryptocurrencies, NFTs and Web3. When the power of these technologies is fully realized, the life we ​​know will change forever.

What is the Metaverse?

event

2nd GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2

learn more

The word Metaverse was coined in the 1992 novel Snow Crash by Neil Stephenson. In his portrayal, users were able to immerse themselves in the digital world with headphones and specially designed glasses. This digital world has created a space for users to interact with each other, exchange products, and essentially lead a dual life through VR. Predictions about the 21st Century Metaverse detail the absolute similarity to what Stevenson’s imagined in reality. The main difference is that many infrastructure shortcomings associated with the metaverse of the fictional world are addressed by using blockchain technology as a means of engaging and interacting with this new virtual world.

Since Snow Crashs was released over 30 years ago, the world’s largest tech providers like Facebook have dominated the tech industry insurmountably. Google’s recent acquisition of Canadian company North and taking the latest approach to AR hardware and software may indicate plans for a company’s metaverse involvement. Similarly, Apple, the world’s most valuable company with a valuation of over $ 2.5 trillion, manufactures an unidentified, unnamed headset designed to act as a gateway to the Metaverse digital domain. increase. Such organizations are not accustomed to wasting money on projects that have no future.

The advent of NFTs provides a secure way to transfer digital assets from one party to another in a secure way. Web3 provides distributed interactions and connections between individual entities that support metaverse decentralization. Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoin provide the financial infrastructure suitable for decentralized markets. DeFi has the ability to bring about fully realized financial diversification in the process of transferring funds and assets in the Metaverse. This brings together the network infrastructure and promotes a vast digital universe that is unimpeded by a centralized intermediary.

It’s clear that there are a huge number of different companies, individuals, and entities that can work with the Metaverse. The widespread use and acceptance of decentralization with the growth of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and DeFi represents a fully realized future that operates outside the parameters of the market established today.

So, obviously, the Metaverse is not a science fiction fantasy reminiscent of dystopian novels, but a more concrete and natural advance for the current structuring of the Internet. The principles of the creation of the Metaverse have already been introduced in many ways. Currently, its development is focused on blockchain technology and DeFi, moving from the conceptual stage to the implementation stage. With this development, we can firmly recognize the true extent to which the Metaverse affects our lives.

The gaming industry is one such sector that is in a position to greatly benefit from the development that occurs in the Metaverse. Game skins, in-game avatar costumes, are expected to trade at the $ 40 billion level each year. According to a DMarket report, 81% of players who know these skins want to redeem them for real money. Currently, there is no way to transfer skins or exchange currencies between game universes. However, in the Metaverse, this is possible because all the individual game universes are connected via a decentralized economy. Metaverse-based banks also enable such transactions.

Like the gaming industry, many sectors and industries will benefit from Metaverse-related financing and asset transfers. Like the bankless barter system that impedes the current financial structure, Metaverse is in a position to reach its full potential with fully functional and functioning digital banks. This is now made possible by the advent and expansion of decentralized finance (DeFi). DeFi is a financial model that facilitates financing of the entire Metaverse, as the current banking infrastructure is increasingly separated from cash and physical stores.

Banks need to be decentralized to operate effectively in the Metaverse and provide a standard method for transferring digital assets. As continuous innovation takes place and more industries shift their operations to the metaverse, the potential of DeFi-enabled banks becomes a fascinating growth development. The central banking system cannot simply operate in the Metaverse. In short, the expansion and sophistication of industries such as games will facilitate the promotion of DeFi-enabled banks that support the financial structure of the Metaverse.

This will bring many benefits to industry, engineers and digital enthusiasts as innovation is guided through the Metaverse. For example, in gaming, play to earn is a viable and engaging outlook for both users and gaming companies. The introduction of the Metaverse will provide a centralized arena where you can exchange altcoins for playtime. NFTs can be used to exchange in-game assets, fuel a whole new era of games and operate efficiently in DeFi-enabled banks. It also serves to explain how new blockchain-based technologies can be used to facilitate user interaction in different industries.

Dystopia or Utopia?

Games and entertainment aren’t the only things that change and expand with the start of the Metaverse. Synchrony, a fully functional economy, and digital asset, information, and consumer interoperability allow industries such as supply chain management, real estate sales, and even office workflows to benefit from metaverse-related development. Means. As concepts and innovations facilitated by the decentralization of blockchain technology, the future is in the hands of these industries without the rigorous parameters of centralized control.

Given the problems arising from unregulated innovations such as social media, there is the potential for centralized and coherent regulation that will impact the future of the Metaverse. For example, the OASIS Consortium brings together industry leaders in games, dating apps, immersive technology platforms, and more to address the safety and privacy of Web3. Such development is preferable given that the Metaverse regulatory parameters are being developed by those who have invested in their growth and expansion from a positive perspective for the end user.

It is clear that the correlated growth of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, DeFi, VR, and AR will eventually collide to create the metaverse. Does this look exactly like the depiction of Snow Crash, the online universe of dystopia, where reality is no longer the central connection of civilization? Or will the Metaverse help deprive the dominant financial structure of today’s economy and deprive the intermediaries who have caused multiple financial crises? No one really knows. However, there is one thing for sure. With the arrival of the Metaverse, our view of money, entertainment and society will change forever.

Brad Yasar is the founder and CEO of EQIFI.

DataDecisionMakers

Welcome to the VentureBeat community!

DataDecisionMakers is a place where professionals, including engineers working with data, can share data-related insights and innovations.

Join us at Data Decision Makers to read about cutting-edge ideas and updates, best practices, and the future of data and data technology.

You may also consider contributing your own article!

Read more from DataDecisionMakers

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2022/01/22/how-emerging-tech-will-influence-freedom-industry-and-money-in-the-metaverse/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos