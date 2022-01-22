Saturday debate: Do unvaccinated people have to pay for their health care?





Yes

ric Blais

President of Headspace Marketing

This is the perspective of marketers, not public health professionals. Understanding consumer needs and wants is the key to convincing people to buy. In social marketing, where you use persuasive power to change attitudes and behaviors, it’s important to gain insight into your target’s beliefs.

Targets are rarely in the same group. Segmentation is needed to understand the attitudes of subgroups. The attitudes of subgroups can be very different. This applies to approximately 600,000 intentionally unvaccinated adults in Quebec. These adults make up 8% of the population, but half of the patients with COVID-19 in the ICU.

Radio-Canada interviewed some of them. Michelle Gagneon belongs to the “Beyond the Corpse” segment, which includes conspiracy theorists who are voice anti-bakers. Last summer, some people put up a sign with an image of Premier Lego dressed as president.

Sébastien Gingras is the opposite of the furious anti-baxer. He belongs to the “Conscientious Objector” segment. Ironically, he considers himself a pro-choice. A 55-year-old woman was hospitalized with COVID-19 last fall. Medical staff called him irresponsible. He felt he was treated like a criminal. Friends and family no longer talk to him. Still, he remains immobile against vaccination. What is his reason? Everyone has sovereignty in managing their health, and these measures erase his rights and freedoms.

Neither carrots nor sticks work in these two segments. They can die or lose nearby people because they refuse to accept the scientific evidence. It also caused vaxenfreude (like schadenfreude) among vaccinated people: the joy they feel when unvaccinated people get COVID-19. It’s useless.

They do not change their views because of the disciplinary measures imposed by the government. Experts in the world of conspiracy theorists say they may react to personalized interactions. Respectful Q & A can ultimately lead to inconsistencies in the discussion.

Declaring “we make you angry,” as French President Emmanuel Macron did, will not take you that far. Legault seems to understand this. A week after he declared the anti-vaccer “screw”, he told the viewers of Quebec’s most acclaimed TV talk show, “I need to contact one by one to get enough information about the vaccine. If they refuse to be vaccinated, we demand a contribution to their health. “

There are “conflicting suspects”. People who hesitate and are uncertain about science, despite the limitations they face. There is a “lag guard” — a traditionalist who avoids change and sticks to what he can trust until other options are no longer available. And then there are “procrastinators”. People who are late to sign up for something or can’t find time to visit the clinic.

These people are not responding to the barrage of government advertising. From March 2020 to February 2021, Quebec spent $ 133.5 million on advertising. This is well above the national average, both in absolute and per capita. Advertisements showing people hitting glass walls and preventing them from entering restaurants and gyms do not encourage them to take action.

If this fails, the other means left in the government toolbox are compulsory. But they are not the same as bad deeds.

Blocking access to Quebec-operated liquor stores and cannabis stores is unlikely to have a significant impact. Anti-Baxers are in stock or visit local depanners to buy beer and wine. Pot dealers are happy to deliver.

It is doubtful whether imposing financial contributions in Quebec will ever be implemented. The mechanism and “significant amount” have not been announced, but the government could have easily made it more specific. Greece understood that by imposing a vaccine obligation on people over the age of 60. Those who are not vaccinated will be fined € 50 in January and then a fine of € 100 per month.

Legault knows that the details are not important. Taxes are not enforceable and can go against the spirit of health law. However, judging from a tweet from the Quebec Minister of Health, the Prime Minister’s marketing strategy (the mere possibility of having to pay) already has measurable effects. Approximately 7,000 reservations for the first COVID vaccine dose increased by 2,000 on January 11. The day before.

There is no full compliance. Just as smokers are still smoking, despite all tobacco control ads and taxes. This is an extraordinary time that requires the threat of extraordinary measures.

Eric Bryce is President of Headspace Marketing in Toronto.

no

Taylor C. Noakes

Independent journalist and public history

Forcing unvaccinated people to pay their own medical bills may satisfy the collective urge to punish those who are presumed to be the cause of the endless pandemic, but most others. Will not be achieved.

This is an ineffective way to increase vaccination rates, unnecessarily expelling parts of the population and further discouraging participation in broader pandemic measures. Doing so shifts the focus from the failure of leadership, which is fundamentally unfair to those who have good reason not to be vaccinated and has a great responsibility to prolong the pandemic.

Aside from the great logistical difficulties of actually deciding who pays what when, such proposals are much more difficult to be presented by significant legal hurdles because they violate the rights of the citizens’ charter. Face challenges. This is not a wise way to bring greater cooperation from the public.

Similarly, consider that this sets a terrible precedent. Taxpayer-funded universal insurance is not in return for “socially acceptable” behavior. If unvaccinated people are punished for their lifestyle choices, they may one day sacrifice their right to health to their citizens: orgy? smoking? Do you eat lean meat?

In addition, many people have good medical reasons for not being vaccinated and should not be punished. Many people have good reasons to distrust the government and big pharma, so these reasons need to be considered.

The people who participate in the anti-back slurry rarely represent those who remain unvaccinated in Canada, and it is irresponsible to apply all of the unvaccinated with a single brush. Imagine living in Canada today and being the victim of a medical experiment conducted in a Canadian hospital or housing school.

In addition, the highly addictive prescription drugs that fueled the opioid crisis have been approved by government agencies that maintain improperly close ties with the pharmaceutical industry. And even if the majority of unvaccinated people are not directly affected by any of these factors, the lack of confidence is entirely the responsibility of the government for repairs.

We should not attribute it to unvaccinated, which is basically the blame of politicians. Unable to coordinate national pandemic response, early resumption of public places contrary to medical expert advice, insisted on returning performance and sports venues to full capacity, or gradual medical services It is not the unvaccinated who oversaw the decline. This country’s standard for the past 40 years (Canada’s bed count has fallen by more than half since 1982, an important fact given the current overcrowding of hospitals). ..

It wasn’t the unvaccinated people who thought it was a good idea to privatize the country’s only public vaccine factory, and it’s not their fault that respiratory and rapid tests weren’t distributed directly to people’s homes. These were all decisions made by politicians and seemingly responded to the will of the majority.

And let’s put this fact at the forefront of our hearts. Vaccination is still the best way to defeat this virus, but like most prime ministers in the so-called civilized world, refusing to force major pharmaceutical companies is our popular prime minister. is. Companies that make vaccine patents available in developing countries, experts agree, are in all positions to overcome the pandemic.

This returns us to the reason why unvaccinated people do not forcibly pay their medical bills. Their illness, as well as their own hesitation in vaccination, can be the result of greater structural failure due to political decisions. Just because someone has not been vaccinated does not mean that they have not taken other precautions, such as wearing a face mask or having regular tests.

By the way, a pandemic is a good example of why taxpayers have a universal health care system that is funded in the first place and why efforts to improve it need to be doubled. Individuals can either resolve or take responsibility.

The person responsible for making policy decisions that exacerbated the crisis is not allowed to punish citizens for their leadership failure.

Taylor C. Noakes is an independent journalist and public history from Montreal.

