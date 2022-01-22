EU countries are arguing over whether nuclear and gas are “green”





A large wave of white steam from the Cattenom Nuclear Power Plant in Cattenom, eastern France.

The EU Environment and Energy Ministers’ Meeting, held in France on Friday, hours before the appeal window closed, differed significantly in the Commission’s provisions to classify nuclear and gas energy as “sustainable.” ..

Controversial are France-led countries, where nuclear power is a block of 27 countries, producing 70% of the world’s leading electricity to Germany, Austria and others.

The Commission’s discussion of the so-called “classification method” is not the subject of an informal three-day meeting in Amiens, but it is still burning.

In late December, the European Commission announced that it would classify its investment in nuclear gas-based energy as sustainable in support of the sector that reduces greenhouse gas emissions that promote global warming. did.

Nuclear power is carbon-free and gas is much less polluted than coal.

European Union countries had to propose amendments until midnight on Friday.

The Commission should then take these suggestions into account and publish the final text, which will be guaranteed to be adopted four months later, “quickly”.

It seems likely that it will pass in its current form. A majority of EU Parliament members or 20 of the 27 member states are needed to derail, and in both cases there is a shortage of critical masses.

A letter from some members of the European Parliament to the European Commission did not listen, protesting that the period for proposing changes was too short.

Also, among the EU member states, a dozen support the position of France and the classification proposed by the European Commission.

Many are Central European countries considering switching from carbon-intensive coal-fired power to natural gas.

“Nuclear power is decarbonized energy,” French Environment Minister Barbara Pompiri told Amiens journalists.

“We need to reduce carbon emissions very quickly, but we can’t take it away.”

“Very bad signal”

Despite the strong headwinds, the anti-nuclear resistance did not subside.

“It’s neither sustainable nor economical,” German Environment Minister Stephen Tido argued. “It’s not green energy.”

Luxembourg and Austria are further on their way, threatening to file proceedings if nuclear power is found to be sustainable because of the risk of accidents and the unresolved issues of nuclear waste.

“It’s going to be greenwashing,” Luxembourg’s Minister of the Environment, Carol Dischebourg, told AFP.

“And it will send a very bad signal. It’s not transition energy, it’s taking too long,” she adds, hinting at a delay in building the reactor.

Her Austrian counterpart, Leonore Gewessler, said that labeling nuclear power as sustainable does not meet the legal criteria of “no harm to the environment” and thus “impairs the credibility of the classification”. “.

The EU Commission has proposed measures that require financial instruments to identify what percentage of funded activity is related to nuclear energy. This is a transparency measure that investors can clearly steer if they so desire.

Berlin has expressed a reservation to join Vienna and Luxembourg in a legal objection.

“For now, we are working on our response and when the Commission presents a new text, we will analyze it from a legal point of view,” said Sven, Germany’s Economic and Climate Change Countermeasures. -Secretary of State Geegold said.

Austria also opposes tagging gas as sustainable, and the Netherlands, which supports the nuclear energy label, argues that there is “no scientific reason to include gas.”

Adam Guibourge-Czetwertynski, Deputy Secretary of Environment for Poland, disagreed.

“Gas replaces coal because there is nothing better in the short term. It makes sense,” he said.

France and Germany “disagree” about nuclear power

