It is rumored that a new Chromecast with Google TV device will appear





According to the latest rumors, Google is developing another Chromecast with a Google TV device. This may include more onboard storage as well as support for more video formats.

This is always done via the trusted 9to5 Google “View Documents”, but there isn’t much detail here. The only news is that the new device, codenamed Boreal, is set up to connect to the same software as the current Chromecast. Google TV does.

With the original supercharged Chromecast (with remote, local storage and new software layers) becoming popular with users, it’s no wonder Google is working on another one of these hardware. That is.

What’s coming next

It’s only speculation at this point that upgraded Chromecasts and Google TVs could have more storage, but it certainly makes sense. The original device has only 8 GB of storage and doesn’t have much space for apps or offline content.

Next is the video format. The mention of the AV1 video codec isn’t specifically specified at this stage, but it’s the format Google is looking for for new Android TV devices. This includes the following devices:

Another little bit of information from 9to5Google is that the device will be available this year. It may also appear with other hardware from Google this year, such as the Pixel Watch.

Analysis: Chromecast continues to be Google’s winner

Over time, it’s easy to forget the impression that Google Chromecast first appeared. An affordable, easy-to-understand, smart device that connects to the back of your TV to access all the streaming content you need.

Of course, the first Chromecast was primarily controlled by the connected phone, which was fine. With all the major apps (even on iOS), there’s nothing wrong with finding the content you want to watch, and the Chromecast streaming protocol is always fast and reliable.

Chromecast became modern when the first Chromecast with Google TV appeared in September 2020. I didn’t need a cell phone or laptop to cast, but the device remained easy to use and cheap.

In addition, the latest and future models run Google TV, a sophisticated and capable software layer on Android TV that provides a comprehensive viewing experience. This allows you to easily access and work with the apps and content you need. Along with other Google products and services (including the Google Assistant). The following devices should be even better.

