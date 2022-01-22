2022 VC Forecasts, How to Hook Angels, Product Advisory Board – TechCrunch





I worked in an early stage startup and relied on the best guesses to form a product pipeline and develop marketing strategies.

I also worked for a company that interacts directly with current and past customers and asks what they want. You can probably guess which approach produced the better results.

It’s not a bad idea to interact with people who use a product or service, whether or not it is done informally via Reddit AMA or Twitter Space.

Well-studied personas are useful, but if you want to understand what makes them happy and what they are willing to pay for, there’s nothing better than talking to a customer.

The Product Advisory Board (PAC) allows early-stage startups to harness the collective spirit of their users. There are many advantages. PAC helps you validate everything from marketing campaigns to future product plans.

But to build it, the founder must first define a clear goal and create value for the participants. This 7-step guide will show you the strategies and tactics to identify key members and influencers, streamline the communication process, and create a “small FOMO”.

Why Microsoft’s $ 2T + market capitalization forces Activision to buy cheap bets at $ 68 billion

Risk is an essential part of gambling, so it may be inappropriate to explain Microsoft’s plans to buy Activision Blizzard as a bet.

Given Microsoft’s market capitalization of over $ 2 trillion, buying a game company that sells titles such as Call of Duty, Guitar Hero, and Candy Crush for $ 68 billion isn’t dangerous. There is none.

According to Box CEO Aaron Levie, this move will solidify Redmonds’ entry into AR / VR games.

If you believe that VR and immersive computing are the future, whether for consumers or businesses, Activision will allow Microsoft to build a flywheel for content and technology to draw more users into this future. Useful for.

500 Globals Christine Tsai Shares 2022 VC Forecast

2021 was a unique year when it came to venture investment. We are ready to follow a similar path this year, said Christine Tsai, CEO and co-founder of 500 Globals.

According to Tsai, in 2022, web3 will become mainstream, more capital will flow to undervalued founders, and investment in traditionally overlooked regions will increase.

All the signs show that startup founders and investors continue to have plenty of opportunities over the next year.

Will quantum computing continue to be the realm of specialist VCs?

Potential applications for quantum computing include machine learning and computer-assisted drug design, but the industry is still in its infancy.

In 2021, there were about 90 quantum investments totaling $ 1.4 billion. It’s a big increase from $ 700 million in the previous year, but it doesn’t even reduce buckets when compared to SaaS.

Still, the quantum exit was already seen. IonQ reached a $ 2 billion valuation after the 2021 SPAC, and Righetti will do the same this year when developing superconducting quantum computers.

In a comprehensive market map of the quantum computing industry, Runa Capital Senior Associate Maria Lepskaya classifies the top companies in the field into 12 quadrants, each corresponding to a specific quantum technology and start-up stage. ..

Dear Sophie: How can you successfully expand your company to the United States?

Dear Sophie,

I am a Guatemalan entrepreneur and would like to come to the United States to expand my tech company.

What is the best way to do that?

Breakthrough Guatemalan

Five areas where VC can play a major role in tackling climate change

Climate tech start-ups raised $ 32 billion in 2021, which is an estimated $ 2.5-4.8 trillion needed to fund adaptation and mitigation projects sufficient to make a meaningful difference. Is far from that.

Individual investors alone cannot close the gap, but VCs are in a unique position to change this dynamics.

By helping climate change start-ups, mitigate the risks of proven climate change technologies, build legitimacy to attract talent, help scale, attract new types of investors, and the entire ecosystem. Can be formed.

While most venture capital is valued in terms of how much profit it brings to investors, climate technology is, in essence, how successful it contributes to the protection of our lives and how much it wins. It may be unique in that it is also determined by whether it can be avoided. -Take all dynamic.

Inside Secfis 2021 Stock Options Stock Report

It’s great to invest in your company and help build, but if employees don’t know the best way to exercise stock options, they usually end up in a raw deal.

Last year, startup employees paid an estimated $ 11 billion as avoidable taxes by exercising options after the exit rather than before the exit, according to Secfi data.

In a TechCrunch + post, CEO Frederik Mijnhardt shared an analysis of the biggest trends in 2021 stock options. This includes reasons why, despite a good IPO, most employees were unable to exercise their options until after the end, resulting in a dramatic increase in tax obligations.

“Towards 2022, the industry’s current mega-sized funding and exit timeline trends mean that for the average startup employee, the total cost of exercising stock options will continue to rise. It seems to be, “says Mijnhardt.

If you need startup funding, don’t let VCs feel ignorant

It’s important to ask potential investors, but first-time founders often alienate VCs by asking about the breadth and depth of their knowledge.

According to Tuesday’s capital partner, Prashant Fonceka, the secret is to ask only simple questions.

After you are confident that your company can raise funds, save the challenging question for when you choose from multiple investors ready to write a check.

The fierce pace of fintech investment has surpassed the global venture capital boom.

From “buy now” and “postpay” to open banking and social finance, FinTech has expanded rapidly since the pandemic began. Investment is in step with growth. Last year, FinTech accounted for more than 20% of all venture investments.

In a deeply researched post, Mary Ann Azevedo and Alex Wilhelm look at how FinTech has overtaken all other sectors and outperformed them until their overview reflects a broader venture market overview.

To some extent, what applies to the venture capital market also seems to apply to the fintech market, but in a more exaggerated way. Fintech seems to be most venture companies, but it’s just more extreme.

Changes in corporate investment rules could undermine China’s resilient venture environment

China has a mature venture investment ecosystem, but many wonder if recent government interventions to curb the tech sector will permanently hurt startup investment in China. ..

On the exchange, Alex Wilhelm claims that the country’s venture market will be hit, but not deadly.

There are still many active non-corporate investors in China. As long as they last, the numbers won’t collapse, “Alex writes.

“But potential new regulatory rules for major tech companies could have a significant impact on the country’s venture scene.

Five key factors to attract angel investment

In a guest post by Marjorie Radlo-Zandi, a veteran angel investor shared five key factors that she considers before investing.

Her advice is clear and simple, and is especially valuable in an environment where startup funds are flowing faster than ever.

Few investors expect the first-time founder’s pitch deck to be the most definitive analysis of a particular sector, but it’s better not to be overly optimistic and to act cautiously.

“Very high predictions indicate that they are not completely reliable. Never make this mistake,” says Radlo-Zandi.

There’s never been a better time to find a startup, but if there’s a hole in the story, you won’t be able to catch a penny from VC heaven.

Strange examples of NFT volumes, DAOs, LooksRare

OpenSea in the NFT marketplace had a field primarily in itself, but overtook OpenSea in trading volume after competitor LooksRare announced an airdrop of $ LOOKS tokens last week.

“Let’s talk about incentives and governance tokens to analyze the current state of LooksRare and the greater future of all monetization,” wrote Alex Wilhelm of Exchange.

The quest for LG and the next generation of corporate incubators

The idea of ​​launching a startup incubator program is not a big leap, as South Korea’s conglomerate LG produces everything from flat-screen TVs to soft drinks.

For more information on this initiative, Haje Jan Kamps interviewed Sokwoo Rhee, LG’s corporate SVP and head of the North American Innovation Center.

When I say a new business, that can mean a lot of different things, “Lee said. “If an idea, suggestion, or partnership is successful, we are ready to create a new business unit.”

Brazil’s FinTech and InsurTech innovations embark on regulatory tailwinds

While a significant portion of Brazil’s population still lacks bank accounts, the instant payment system Pix processed more than 8 billion transactions last year.

Launched by the Central Bank of Brazil in November 2020, Pix is ​​already in use by 60% of the population.

To better understand how regulatory changes and increased hiring are impacting LatAm FinTech start-ups, Anna Heim said:

Amy Cheetham, Partner, Costanoa Ventures Javier Santiso, Founder and General Partner, Alma Mundi Ventures Rodrigo Teijeiro, CEO, RecargaPay Pedro Snego de Oliveira, CEO TruePay

