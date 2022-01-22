Technological innovation that promotes the operation of intelligent stores





Physical stores as a retail opportunity are at least pre-metaverse hires and are empirically different from the nature of e-commerce transactions. To meet the consumer base of spending more time and more money online, retailers are strengthening next-generation operations to increase loyalty and remind shoppers while earning spending. Leveraging a suite of increasingly powerful in-store technology combined with the magic of in-store opportunities. Focus on the unique potential of convenience, personalization, in-store information and education by incorporating digitally strategic clues and best practices to optimize the omnichannel in-store experience. So retailers can live up to and even exceed expectations. Increase the number of shoppers while driving customer acquisition and growth.

An array of innovative omni-channel tools and solutions helps retailers reinvent the in-store shopping experience. By integrating next-generation technologies such as smart displays and augmented reality activation, retailers will have better access to information for consumers and better understanding of how shoppers interact with products and displays. increase. Operational enhancements such as mobile dashboards, streamlined order picking, and intelligent inventory management systems increase front-line staff agility and flexibility while removing friction from the shopping experience and maximizing customer satisfaction. Strategy is provided to retailers.

In this report, the PSFK Labs team explores the tools, technologies, and solutions launched by brands and retailers to integrate the convenience of omnichannel and drive in-store sales. Learn about pre-purchase, mid-purchase, and post-purchase solutions that are being deployed to provide an innovative and optimized experience throughout the shopping process. This report helps organizations develop a retail approach that leverages technology, computer vision, and automation to provide maximum personalization and convenience through five hot trends and highlighted market examples. ..

Featured Trend Dynamic Shopping Center

To optimize the physical shopping experience, retailers and real estate owners convert curations and personalizations typical of online marketplaces into IRL locations and identify them based on digital profiles and ground-level data. We tailor our product selection and experience to the needs of our customers. These intelligent shopping centers are notified by both digital and physical data points by providing a highly responsive environment that is carefully selected based on consumer interests and providing tenants with traffic-driven strategies. Leverage these gathered insights for product selection, interactive displays, in-store technology integration, contactless checkout strategies, and more.

Intelligent inventory

To increase inventory visibility for both consumers and their teams and partners, retailers can partner with cloud platforms or develop in-house solutions from local to mass scale through smart inventory tracking and product data. Better understand the needs of consumer products. collection. Throughout physical stores and online marketplaces, retailers are expected to provide a real-time view of inventory not only to check inventory of goods, but also to provide the physical location closest to shoppers. It is increasing. At the same time, retailers aim to enable stores and channels to select optimized products based on factors such as consumer demand and geographic or demographic preferences.

Streamlined order picking

In response to mass adoption of both today’s e-commerce and BOPIS channels, retail store employees today have new responsibilities for performance, both in-warehouse and in-store. To better support our employees, retailers invest in new tools and features to streamline the process of finding, selecting, and final fulfilling orders. From AR-enabled hands-free wearables to the introduction of features that allow customers to proactively choose backup options, retailers are taking steps to improve not only the employee experience, but also the consumer.

Featured example Vans uses the Planogram platform to increase floorset efficiency

With the introduction of retail merchandising software, Vans, a shoe and apparel company, was able to achieve very high frontline efficiency across its visual merchandising routines and floorset guidelines.

Under Armor extends RFID capabilities to increase inventory visibility

Using Nedap ID Cloud, performance athletic brands aim to unlock a powerful omni-channel strategy by creating a seamless and connected shopping experience for consumers.

Amazon’s first clothing store glimpses next-generation retailers

In support of last year’s rumors, e-commerce and tech giant Amazon is opening its first ever clothing store.

