How to draw with Google Slides





Not everything you want to show in your presentation is as easy as adding an image. Maybe you need to draw your own picture. There are two ways to use Google Slides, and I will show you both.

Whether it’s basic, like stick figures or smiley faces, or more complex, like new products or logo design ideas, Google Slides provides a way to do that.

Draw on Google Slides using Doodle

As a quick way to sketch a photo, you can draw it directly on your slide. Then use the available tools to format the drawing as you wish.

Related: How to edit images with Google Slides

Open the presentation and select the slide you want to use.Of the menu[挿入]Go to and move the cursor[線]Go to the pop-up menu[落書き]Choose. You can also use lines, arrows, and other tools as needed.

The cursor changes to a cross symbol. Use it to draw on the slide.

Format doodle draw

After drawing the picture, you can use the toolbar to change the line weight, color, or dash. Select the drawing so that the borders of the objects are visible. Then select an option on the toolbar.

To resize or position it, or add shadows or reflections, select an image and use the toolbar[フォーマットオプション]Click.

When the sidebar opens, expand the options you want to change. for example,[反射]You can select the check box for and then expand the section to adjust transparency, distance, and size.

Click the X in the upper right to close the sidebar.

Draw on Google Slides using Google Draw

Another option is to use Google Drawing to create an image and insert it into your slide. This is a good way to create detailed drawings.

Related: How to insert photos and GIFs into Google Slides

At the time of this writing, Google Slides simply doesn’t have the option to insert a drawing. Therefore, some additional steps are required and there are several ways to do it.

To create a photo, you can go directly to the Google Drawing website.Or from the Google Slides menu[ファイル]>[新規]>[描画]Click in the new browser tab[描画]Open.

Draw a picture, use the toolbar to format it as you like, and give it a name in the upper left.

You can then insert the drawing into your Google Slides using one of two methods.

Related: How to embed Google drawings in Google Docs

Option 1: Publish and link drawings

The first method is to publish the drawing, copy the link, and use the URL to insert the image into the slide. When you publish a drawing, anyone who knows the link can publish it. One advantage is that if you make changes to the drawing and republish it, the drawing will automatically update at the linked location.

From the menu in Google Drawing[ファイル]>[ウェブに公開]Click.

[リンク]Select a tab and optionally a size.[公開],[OK]Click in the order of.

When the link appears, use Ctrl + C on Windows or Command + C on Mac to copy it.

Go back to Google Slides and go to the menu[挿入]>[画像]>[URL別]Click.

Use Ctrl + V on Windows or Command + V on Mac to paste the link into the field. Then click Insert.

Option 2: Download the drawing and upload it to Google Slides

Another way to insert Google Drawings into your Google Slides is to download the image and then upload it to your slide.

With Google Drawing,[ファイル]>[ダウンロード]Click and select an image format such as PNG.

Go back to Google Slides[挿入]>[画像]>[パソコンからアップロード]Click.

Find the image[アップロード]Click.

Related: Where can I find the Windows downloads?

Format the inserted drawing

When you insert a drawing using either of the above two methods, you can adjust its position or size, and add shadows and reflections, as described above. Select it and click Format Options on the toolbar.

They say the picture is worth a thousand words. So if what you want to use is something you need to create yourself, you can easily draw it on Google Slides.

For more information on images on Google Slides, see How to add image placeholders to your slides and How to save objects as images.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.howtogeek.com/776154/how-to-draw-on-google-slides/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos