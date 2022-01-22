



Tony Batara, Technology Leader of the City of Sanriandro, has taken on a new role as Chief Information Officer of Santa Cruz County.

Batalla has been a longtime technical expert and has been San Leandros’ Chief Technology Officer and Head of Innovation and IT since February 2014.

The Santa Claus County Information Services Division (ISD) has approximately 66 full-time positions with an annual budget of approximately $ 17 million.

Tony Battle

First and foremost, Batara told Techwire that he would learn about the county’s organization and information services department. Therefore, knowing about the team and creating an assessment is a kind of IT state is my top priority.

According to Batara, Santa Cruz County has announced a comprehensive strategic plan that includes goals for all departments, including ISD, and what Im has implemented those goals and developed for the team is the county. We plan to align it with our strategic goals.

Batalla was asked to look back on his eight years as CTO of San Leandros and cite the achievements of one or two technologies that he considers successful.

He told Techwire that he is most proud of my team having a proven track record of top-notch customer service. Customer service is the foundation of IT and needs to be understood correctly. In my eight years, IT closed nearly 27,000 tickets and maintained a 96% customer satisfaction ranking. That’s pretty cool!

Batara also pointed out a project that the city carried out at Common Networks.

In summary, Common is a venture-funded startup that licenses urban rooftop spaces and fibers to build residential fixed-wire networks, Batara said. The legacy of the project is cheaper, faster and more widely available broadband services in the city, including not a little driven by private sector investment due to intensifying competition. “

When it comes to technology projects, he added, he’s proud of the project with Common Networks. We also take pride in our digital inclusion work in a non-profit partnership with public Wi-Fi that has helped hundreds of residents and families.

As he moved from the city role to the larger role, Batara was asked if Sanriandro’s successor had any advice.

IT is a superpower that looks at the entire organization horizontally and connects things that are not otherwise visible through standardization, integration, efficiency, general issues, and so on. This is one of the powerful ways IT can unleash the lasting long-term value of an organization. So my advice is to continue advocating that IT will be used as a strategic tool in addition to its supporting role.

Batara, who lives in the Bay Area, will not move to his new position.

In fact, he said, for me, this opportunity was a direct result of the permanent changes in work schedules and the adoption of telework caused by the pandemic. In the future, telework could become an important part of the public sector recruitment strategy for IT talent.

Prior to entering the public sector in February 2014, Batara worked in the private sector in a variety of technical roles, including IT service managers, system engineers, and system administrators. He is an honorary graduate of the University of San Francisco and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree in Technology and Leadership from the UCLA Anderson School of Business. His external interests include his role as a board member and volunteering at Family Resource Navigators.

Batalla regularly attends and speaks at tech forums and industry conferences, commenting on Techwire about how vendors work with smart cities and govtech trends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.govtech.com/workforce/tony-batalla-to-take-cio-role-in-santa-cruz-county-government The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos