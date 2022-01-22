A new Chromecast with a Google TV device is under development and may be available later this year





According to 9to5Google, which seems to have turned to the documentation directly from Google itself, a new Chromecast with a Google TV device is being prepared for mass production and release. Apparently, this Android-powered device is codenamed Boreal (meaning north of the north or north region, or perhaps very cold like a hailstorm) and is a Google TV device currently on the market via software. It is directly associated with Chromecast with (also known as Sabrina).

At this point, 9to5 doesn’t have any information other than a report because it doesn’t know the specs for this new device, but it’s clear that Google is trying to improve the processing power of the original hardware. Storage etc.

please think about it. The current setup already lacks enough storage to get the most out of it, and the user profile hasn’t been deployed yet, but once deployed, multiple users install their own apps. Will be. It goes without saying that these apps can run at the same time if multiple users remain logged in.

Chromecast with Google TV freezes or shuts down all apps and services of one user, and another user may take over when launching these profiles, but why the company wants to release a higher spec device. There are others. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until you hear more to see what these reasons are, but many users find that today’s latest smart TV experience is more powerful and functional. We have already informed Google that we need it.

The only real information about this new Google TV dongle that seems to be using the Chromecast brand is that it’s likely to be released later this year, probably at Google’s next hardware event. We could see something similar to how Chromecast Ultra co-existed with standard Chromecast and improved the experience at a higher price for users who want to make a little more money.

I am interested in knowing your thoughts in the comments below. If Chromecast offers twice as much storage, horsepower, etc., do you think you’re interested in upgrading Chromecast on Google TV just one year after its life cycle, or are you sticking to the basics? With Android 12 coming out with a ton of bugs on Nvidia Shield TV and TV Pro, I think the Google team was crushing them before injecting OS updates into their own technology at launch.

