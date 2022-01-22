Senate committee approves bill to limit the power of Big Tech





The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 16-6 on Thursday and submitted a bill limiting the way big companies like Amazon, Apple, and Google do business.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act targets practices known as self-priority.

“Self-priority is primarily the seller who sells the product through the e-commerce platform, and if the e-commerce platform is a competitor offering the same product, the platform somehow consumers prefer their product. “. Tad Lipsky, director of the competition advocacy program at the Global Antitrust Law Institute, said.

“It’s really easy to find an example of that tension,” continued Lipsky. “For Amazon, it can be any of the full range of products they offer themselves. Google, the same. There are many e-commerce searches on Google Sites that can be related to the products they offer.”

The bill does not identify major companies by name. The new rule will apply to companies with more than 1 billion monthly users. This list includes companies such as Facebook’s parent companies Amazon, Google, and Meta.

In 2021, Amazon and Meta were two of the top three companies in terms of spending money on parliamentary lobbying, according to Senator Amy Klobuchar, who spoke at a hearing on Thursday.

“They will never like this bill,” said Senator Klobuchar. “When businesses take on them, they have formed an intrusive shield for decades. They make a lot of money. They maintain their position as monopoly gatekeepers and make a profit. I want to raise and maintain it. “

Major tech companies did not comment on Thursday’s hearing, but most expressed opposition to the legislation passing parliament.

Amazon warns that if the law is passed, third-party sellers could be kicked out of the market.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said at a hearing that Apple CEO Tim Cook had personally called him to talk about the bill for more than 40 minutes.

Cruz and several other senators said they were working on a bill for a full Senate vote, knowing more amendments would be made.

“The bill could be a law even if there is no hearing about how these particular provisions work,” Lipsky said. “They are very broad and complex provisions. It can cause a great deal of disruption and intervention in the businesses of these companies, and no one has proven that it needs to happen by normal legislative procedures. Hmm.”

It’s not clear when the bill will be voted on in the crowded Senate calendar.

Even if it passes the Senate, some hurdles in the House of Representatives must be cleared before it becomes a law. However, it enjoys some bipartisan support throughout the process, which is often unusual in divided parliaments.

“It’s nice and fresh to see something similar to the actual debate about the entity,” said Senator Cruz. “That’s what we as a committee, and as a Senate, should do more often.”

