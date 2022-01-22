Netflix sinks as Wall Street escapes the “household ban” stock





Netflix’s share fell by more than 20% as investors recalculated the valuation of companies that surged in rapid growth in the early days of the pandemic.

The day after home fitness company Peloton’s stock fell, Netflix noticed on Friday that it was on Wall Street’s hotseat as the market reassessed the decline in growth prospects for so-called “pandemic stocks.”

Streaming video services have lost about $ 40 billion in market capitalization after announcing their results Thursday night. It predicts growth of only 2.5 million subscribers in the first quarter, the slowest expansion since 2010, and a significant downshift from 55 million subscribers over the last two years as Covid. .. -19 changed everyday life.

Netflix’s share price fell 21.8%. This is similar to what Peloton experienced on Thursday, regaining some of his losses on Friday.

Such sold-outs are a particularly brutal sign of market dynamics that have been going on for months with home stocks, where the risk of pandemic blockades has diminished and investment theory has deteriorated.

Gregori Volokhine, President of Meeschaert Financial Services, said Netflix, Amazon, PayPal, eBay and Etsy all fell 20-50% from their peak.

“More people are out and out of the house,” Volokhine said. “This trend has been going on for months.”

Many of these companies earned their reputation based on the belief that the rapid growth seen during the pandemic would continue.

“Theoretically … these are growth stocks in that they should have grown into valuations with higher returns,” said Kim Forest, Chief Investment Officer of Bokeh Capital Partners. He added that the calculation would change “if it wasn’t growing.”

The most identified company for home pandemic betting could be Peloton. Peloton was suspended four times on Thursday following CNBC’s report, citing internal documents that Peloton would suspend production of motorcycle products for two months.

In a note to staff late Thursday, Peloton CEO John Foley said, “Rumors that we have stopped all production of bicycles and treads are false.”

But Foley said the company is “resetting production levels for sustainable growth.” He also said, “We need to evaluate the organizational structure and the size of the team,” opening the door to the temporary dismissal of staff.

After losing 23.9% on Thursday, Peloton shares surged 11.7% by the end of Friday.

Endurance?

Market watchers warn against treating all companies uniformly.

Jeffrey Wlodarczak, an analyst at Pivotal Research, still broadly believes in Netflix’s outlook, but expects modest growth.

“The pace is slow, given the significant increase in demand due to the pandemic shutdown,” he said. “We hope that over time, subscriber results will normalize and stock prices will work.”

Volokhine was bearish on Peloton and skeptical of the sustainability of the home fitness trend, but pointed out Zoom, a video conferencing software that grew rapidly during the pandemic. It may survive, but he predicts it won’t grow as fast as it used to.

“People are using Zoom more and more, but they already have subscriptions,” he said. “In a sense, the market can only fall,” he said.

Another challenge for these equities is the headwinds facing the broader stock market as the Federal Reserve moves away from monetary easing and begins to look to raise interest rates.

“This year’s liquidity will be tougher than in the last 18 months or so,” said Zachary Hill, strategist at Horizon Investments.

Hill is a monetary policy shake for “very speculative and long-term” companies, rather than tech giants like Apple, Amazon and Microsoft, which are “some of the world’s largest cash flow generators.” I think out will be especially difficult.

