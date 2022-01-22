If you want to succeed, Google should treat Wear OS 3 the same as Pixels





There is no doubt that Wear OS 3 is an exciting endeavor for Google. What I saw with the Galaxy Watch 4 software is impressive compared to Wear OS 2. However, for smartwatches other than Samsung, especially some smartwatches, we still don’t have a complete picture of what Wear OS 3 will look like. One of the best Wear OS watches set to receive updates later this year. And while the chances of receiving an update are exciting, what I’m interested in is what happens after the update.

One of the problems with Wear OS 2 was that Google left the platform largely ignored. There have been few notable updates to the platform, and other small updates have been scattered over the last few years, adding new features to Wear OS rarely. In 2019, Google added one of the most useful platform updates when it introduced Tiles. This allows users to access the app without necessarily opening it. A year later, the HMR2 update finally improved performance. But otherwise, if users are expecting new or extended features, it is largely up to the OEM to provide them.

Wear OS 3 requires consistent support from Google above all else.

How long will your current device be supported?

After Google announced Wear OS 3, one of the biggest questions was whether the current smartwatch will receive a new version. In the midst of uncertainty, Qualcomm intervened to ensure users that the current chip technically supports updates. This includes the old Snapdragon Wear 3100. Given the lack of chip performance, this is certainly a surprising claim, and Google quickly intervened to spread those expectations. It didn’t necessarily foster a lot of confidence. Finally, Google announced that Wear OS 3 availability will be limited to some smartwatches running the new Snapdragon Wear 4100.

To some extent, it makes sense to limit new updates to the latest chips as a way for Google to get the best possible performance. However, the question remains how long these devices will be supported. The Snapdragon Wear 3100 is only three years old, but it’s already in support. The Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform was launched in 2020, but only recently has begun to appear on smartwatches other than the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS.

Apple’s smartwatch support is about the same as smartphone support. Google needs to catch up.

If Google wants to convince you to buy a current Wear OS smartwatch other than the Galaxy Watch 4, you need to ensure that your device will be consistently supported for the next few years. Google is already doing this on Android smartphones and is working with Qualcomm to allow the chip to support multiple OS versions. Therefore, there is no reason why this should not be extended to wearable platforms.

Apple is also very good at this and has supported the Apple Watch Series 3 since its launch in 2017. Unfortunately, it’s changing slowly, but it’s better than the support life of many Android phones. But take a look at Fossil Gen 5 released in late 2019. It is not expected to receive the latest Google updates and the associated performance improvements.

Qualcomm is rumored to be developing the Snapdragon Wear 5100, but support for the Wear 4100 should continue for the foreseeable future. Chip makers have already declared their commitment to the future of wearables. With the 4100 powering devices like new smartwatches and OPPO Air Glass, it’s no wonder that support will continue for at least some time.

Wear OS3 or later

Wear OS 3 is a pretty big update for Google’s platform and we have great expectations for its features. There may not be much support information, but as we have seen, Samsung already offers excellent software support, updating the clock to add new features, enhance existing features, and more. We are making improvements.

This already sets expectations for what Google needs for Wear OS 3. OEMs have their own implementation of the software, but it’s still Google’s platform, and the company needs to prove that it’s serious about maintaining it beyond one big update. This means updating Wear OS 3 frequently, and it’s not just about relying on OEMs to get the job done to make it look like it was done in the past.

Google needs to do it on Wear OS, just as it does on Pixel smartphones and Android devices.

In the perfect world, like Pixel and Android smartphones, we want Google to release monthly security patches and quarterly feature degradation. That way, Google can push bug fixes frequently and focus on delivering some new features in just a few months of the year. These feature drops may include new watch faces, new first-party apps, and even new features.

Also, assuming Google launches the Pixel Watch, the company can save the best features of its watch before eventually bringing it to another Wear OS watch.

In this way, Google not only shows that it will continue to work on the platform, but may also give you more control over Wear OS. This will be at the mercy of smartphone OEMs having their own UI on their watches. This eliminates the need for OEMs to launch their own software features to make up for what may be missing on the platform. This is what companies like Fossil have done over the years. Of course, these OEMs have their own device-specific software features that differentiate them and receive OEM-specific updates to enhance them. However, as Google takes Wear OS more seriously, the platform may continue to grow as standard features are added, and OEMs looking to keep up with the times, not just future buyers. It’s also much more attractive to you.

Also, as the platform grows, Google may introduce new Wear OS iterations more often. This means that this year or next year, we may have Wear OS 3.5, Wear OS 4, etc. that introduce a more robust feature set. Apple provides new versions of its smartwatch platform each year, and Google can do much the same by announcing new versions on Google I / O.

Google can even measure interest by launching a Wear OS beta program, allowing enthusiasts to shape the platform and test new features leading up to major releases. We don’t plan to get a full Wear OS 3 update for a while, so we can maintain the involvement of the current Wear OS 2.x owners while Google makes the final decision.

We still have a lot to learn about Wear OS and we’re getting more information here and there. As it approaches launch, Google will provide more ideas for plans for Wear OS 3 and above, and hopefully prove that it’s not a one-time update. Until then, watch your Galaxy Watch 4 carefully.

