NASA will provide $ 1 million for an innovative system to feed tomorrow’s astronauts





As NASA is preparing to send astronauts into space more than ever, NASA aims to upgrade the production of food, an important fuel source. Providing future explorers with the technology to create nutritious, delicious and satisfying meals on long-term space missions will give them the energy they need to discover the unknown.

NASA is calling on the public to work with the Canadian Space Agency to support the development of innovative and sustainable food production technologies or systems that require minimal resources and produce minimal waste. Called the Deep Space Food Challenge, this contest invites teams to design, build, and demonstrate prototypes of tangible nutritional products, or food manufacturing technologies that provide food.

Over time, food loses its nutritional value. This means that on a multi-year mission to Mars, bringing pre-packaged food will not meet all the needs of astronauts to stay healthy. In addition, food insecurity is a serious chronic problem on earth in both urban and rural communities. Disasters that disrupt the supply chain exacerbate food shortages. By developing compact and innovative advanced food system solutions through initiatives such as the Deep Space Food Challenge, it can be applied to local food production rooted in homes and communities, and for humanitarian response to floods and droughts. We can provide new solutions and new technologies for rapid deployment after a disaster.

NASA and the Canadian Space Agency have coordinated to begin Phase 2 of the Deep Space Food Challenge, aimed at developing new food production system technologies for long-term deep space missions. Credit: NASA

“Innovative solutions are needed to feed astronauts for long periods of time within the constraints of space travel,” said Jim Reuters, deputy director of NASA’s Washington headquarters for space technology missions. I am saying. “Pushing the limits of food technology may help keep future explorers healthy and feed the people at home.”

In October 2021, NASA revolutionized 18 teams to produce stable, high-quality, safe, acceptable, palatable and nutritious foods with minimal input of resources required. Phase 1 of the challenge culminated with a total of $ 450,000 for the concept of food production technology. .. NASA and the Canadian Space Agency jointly commended 10 international teams as award-winning works. NASA’s support partner for the challenge, the Methuselah Foundation, has sponsored two $ 25,000 awards for outstanding innovation of the international team. The Canadian Space Agency has awarded 10 teams $ 30,000 each to the winning team.

NASA is currently inviting both new and existing teams to Phase 2. This phase requires the team to prototype and demonstrate the design and produce food for review. Interested participants from the United States can compete in Phase 2 for a portion of the prize pool of up to $ 1 million.

“We are pleased to work with the Canadian Space Agency to take the next step in this challenge and identify solutions from around the world,” Reuters said.

competition

The Deep Space Food Challenge invites competitors to create food production technologies, systems, or approaches that could be integrated into a complete food system to retain four crew members on a three-year deep space mission. I’m looking for. Everything you need to do to store, prepare, and deliver food to your crew, including waste production, processing, transportation, consumption, and disposal, must be considered. Combining proposed technologies such as plant growth systems, manufactured foods, and ready-to-eat solutions, we can offer a variety of options to provide future crew members with the daily nutrition they need.

In Phase 1, NASA judges grouped US submissions based on the foods they envisioned to produce. There were various systems in the design, from complex to very simple. The team proposed technology for producing ready-to-eat foods such as bread and dehydrated powders that can be processed into foods. Other technologies include GM foods such as cultivated plants and fungi, or cultured meat cells, all of which can be cultivated or produced by the crew of deep space missions. For more information on winning titles and teams, please visit the Challenge website.

All teams involved in Phase 1 of the Challenge have met the registration requirements for Phase 2. We welcome and strongly encourage new teams to join us by February 28, after providing the required registration information. Interested participants from the United States will receive up to $ 1 million in prize money from NASA. The Canadian Space Agency hosts a parallel contest with individual application and screening processes and unique prizes for participating Canadian teams. Qualified teams from other countries may compete, but are not eligible for financial prizes.

The Deep Space Food Challenge is a NASA Centennial Challenge. The Centennial Challenges are part of NASA’s Space Technology Mission Awards, Challenges, and Cloud Sourcing Program at NASA’s headquarters in Washington, and are managed by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Experts in the subject areas of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida support the competition. NASA works with the Methuselah Foundation to manage the US and International Deep Space Food Challenge Conventions.

