Top Digital Transformation Companies and Services 2022





When digital transformation is the key to innovation, digital transformation companies and services are the key teeth and notches that enable us to open up new opportunities. You can work on your own digital transformation, but with a digital transformation company, you gain access to the expertise and advanced strategies you wouldn’t otherwise get.

Partnering with one of the companies on this list is a significant investment in your company’s future. Therefore, careful consideration should be given to ensure long-term success. Most of this decision is subjective, so you need to trust your intuition about whether a particular vendor is right for you. However, we first identified some distinctive features that guide decision making for each of the top digital transformation companies on this list.

What is Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation is actually a wide range of IT concepts related to business-specific needs. Although it is difficult to identify a universal definition, digital transformation is usually aimed at replacing manual processes with digital tools and technologies. Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud computing, and 5G networking are all within the scope of digital transformation.

What is a Digital Transformation Consultant?

A Digital Transformation Consultant (DTC) is a company that informs and guides an organization’s digital transformation process. There are different strategies and approaches to digital transformation that can impact the ultimate success of your business, so it’s important to choose a DTC that fits your core values.

Some important considerations to keep in mind when assessing potential digital transformation consultants include the scope of work required by the consultant and the areas of expertise that the consultant may provide. You also need to understand their philosophy of the environmental impact of digital technology, potential productivity gains and losses, and business resilience. These factors can play a major role in the long-term effectiveness of digital transformation.

Comparison of digital transformation companies

Cognizant

Cognizant offers a variety of digital transformation services, from strategy to managed services. You can also choose from several unique services, such as workforce transformation and change management. This diversity gives organizations the flexibility to add support in more areas as needed. In addition, Cognizant’s consulting services use human-centric design principles to create data-driven recommendations in real time. Consultants can help coordinate a large number of moving parts to ensure long-term scalability and interoperability of digital transformation tools.

Outstanding Features Full-service digital transformation support Flexible pricing model Innovative yet accessible and sustainable approach to digital transformation KPMG not optimized for global business

KPMG’s services can be divided into four main areas: audit and warranty, tax and legal, advisory, and private sector. Powered Enterprise solutions for rapid modernization help organizations make digital transformation a way of doing business, not destinations. This methodology is invaluable for companies that want to stay on the cutting edge of new technologies. KPMG’s digital transformation success stories include Amsterdam City, Hong Kong Broadband Networks (HKBN), SickKids, Spectrum, and TeamDSM.

Superior features Providing a variety of services Global network that supports international business operations Proven experience with new technologies Practical consulting approach Inflexible pricing model Accenture

Accenture’s areas of digital transformation consulting include cloud acceleration, data-driven enterprises, intelligent operating models, network connectivity services, state-of-the-art architecture, technology ROI, and orchestration. The company’s digital transformation philosophy focuses on optimizing the core of the business, rather than implementing surface-level digital solutions. This approach helps organizations stay ahead of digital trends. Prominent Accenture clients include Carnival, H & M Foundation, NASA and BP.

Outstanding Features A “growth engine” mindset that returns economic savings to innovation with a special focus on 5G-enabled business operations in the ecosystem details of technology partners such as Atlassian, AWS, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Splunk, and Microsoft Azure. Easy-to-understand analytics Great for large organizations Genpact

Genpact’s approach to digital transformation is industry-specific, but it provides many of the same features for all types of businesses. These services include enhanced intelligence, intelligent automation, artificial intelligence, cloud solutions, customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) transformations, business applications, and managed services. The industry-specific approach is compelling because it addresses the unique needs of different types of businesses. Genpact also offers a variety of products based on the desired results, whether it’s a transformation roadmap or data-driven insights.

Solutions delivered through a superior feature modular platform A huge network of technology partners specializing in AI-powered automation and analysis Extensive documentation of enterprise value and case studies Industry-led approach Technology-oriented rather than business-strategy-oriented IBM

IBM is one of the oldest technology companies in the world and is still at the forefront of digital innovation. IBM’s digital transformation consulting services cover analytics, application management, AI, cloud computing, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, e-commerce, and IT infrastructure. We also have services tailored to your specific business needs, such as operations, customer experience, marketing, finance, talent management, and supply chain. Digital transformation looks different in each of these areas, and strategies to capture such nuances can make a big difference.

Greater Features Specializing in Cloud Migration, Cloud Services, Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure Long-standing reputation for expertise and innovation Technology-oriented rather than full-spectrum IT functional strategy-oriented Some customers warn about complex contracts with many loopholes Trianz

Trianz’s digital transformation expertise meets the needs that exist where data, people, technology, and business priorities intersect. Instead of taking a siled approach to these digital transformation elements, Trianz takes a holistic approach to cloud platforms, data and analytics, digital experiences, digital application engineering, IT infrastructure management, and It provides important capabilities for cyber security. Trianz also uses a digital transformation benchmark model to help organizations visualize their current location, where they want it, and the steps they need to take to fill that gap.

Superior Features Unique Digital Studio for Digital Transformation Design Focused on Post-Digital KPIs Adaptive and Easy-to-Understand Human-Oriented Design Principles Data-Driven Digital Transformation Pathways and Success Indicators Clear vision How to choose the right digital transformation consultant

Apart from the distinctive features listed here, it is worth digging deeper into the published research and case studies of each digital transformation consultant. This gives you considerable insight into the methodology and approach to a particular problem, and the types of results you can expect for your task.

Ultimately, the right digital transformation consultant for your organization is primarily a subjective choice. You can compare the service offerings and pricing of the top options listed here, but it’s not appropriate if potential consultants don’t meet your priorities or find it difficult to work with. The resources and financial investments associated with digital transformation consultants are not small. Therefore, it is best to provide your organization with high quality service and a true partnership.

Read: Emerging technologies are driving the impetus for digital transformation

