Google Pixel Watch release date flipped by leaker





According to new rumors about the release date of the Google Pixel Watch, Google’s first in-house smartwatch may be available before the summer.

The hint is none other than Jon Prosser, the source of some Pixel Watch rumors last year. In a tweet posted today (January 21st), Prosser said, “I’ve heard that Google is planning to launch. [the Pixel Watch] Thursday, May 26th. “

This is the first time a particular release date has been quoted, as the Pixel Watch didn’t come true with the Google Pixel 6 series in October 2021. Prosser previously reported that smartwatches will arrive in early 2022, but Insider’s scoop also suggested us. d Look at wearables at last this year.

We usually recommend taking this kind of rumors with a grain of salt. Even better, Prosser softened his own information by saying that Google was “known for postponing dates.” The tipster even said, “I know,” if May 26 is no longer the planned release date for the Pixel Watch.

The Pixel Watch remains an elusive product. Sometimes it looks like your smartwatch isn’t working without the rumors and news of the Pixel Watch. Leaks are common on Google devices under development and haven’t been shared much about the so-called Pixel Watch yet.

I’ve heard the following: PixelWatch will be Google’s in-house wearable designed to be the best smartwatch for Pixel smartphone users. Just as iPhone users have an Apple Watch 7 and Samsung phone users have a Galaxy Watch 4, the Pixel Watch could be an ideal addition to the Google Pixel ecosystem.

Insider reported in December 2021 that watches will be priced higher than Fitbit, but the prices for the best Fitbit devices range from less than $ 100 activity bands to the upscale Fitbit Sense.

Google now also owns Fitbit, saying that Fitbit’s fitness tracking capabilities will eventually be added to Google’s wearable software, Wear OS. The new Wear OS version (called Wear OS 3) hasn’t been rolled out beyond the Galaxy Watch 4 yet, but smartwatches with the Snapdragon 4100 + processor should be available for update later this year.

Today, smartwatch makers using Wear OS are waiting for Google to roll out Wear OS 3 support for third-party devices. There’s no way to know for sure, but it’s possible that Google has patiently debuted a sophisticated version of Wear OS on the Pixel Watch, adding even more hype to the smartwatch announcement. Again, this is just a guess.

Still, if it exists, the Pixel Watch could be the best smartwatch for Android. See the 2022 Google Guide for future prospects.

