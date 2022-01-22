



The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are two of the best Android smartphones you can buy today, but you’ll lie if you say they’re perfect. Google has released the latest device with some underbaked software to reduce bugs, glitches and even cell reception. Most of these issues have been resolved, but there is one issue that the company has not yet publicly commented on. If you’re an audiophile who’s dissatisfied with how an external DAC works on the Pixel 6, there’s good news and bad news.

As reported in December, Google’s latest flagship phones don’t work well when connected to a DAC via USB-C. Popular local music players like Poweramp crash when you try to start listening to a song or album. If you’re lucky Other apps make a loud squeaky sound that seems to be guaranteed to blow the eardrum. Obviously, support for external DACs wasn’t Google’s top priority. It goes without saying that most people nowadays rely on wireless headphones and use DACs for the best sound quality. Still, it’s frustrating to know that a new flagship phone won’t work with existing accessories, especially if there’s no rhyme or reason behind the lack of support.

After successfully releasing the January update for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro last week, Google is finally ready to turn its attention to the audiophile community. The Pixel Community manager confirmed that the issue was fixed more than a month after it got its attention on Reddit. The bad news is: It hasn’t been rolled out for phones until “the end of this summer”.

In our calculations, summer is just five months away, specifically 151 days ahead. Who knows how the world will change in the meantime? Maybe we’re all hovercrafting around or living in the Martian biodome. Mark Zuckerberg’s future vision may win. We are all crazy about some sort of hellish metaverse that pays for food and shelters with JPEGs and Dogecoin. Does anyone really care about DAC support when the mole people who live under the earth’s crust invade and conquer humanity? So maybe — audiophiles are an avid group.

I feel that the fact that the external DAC does not work on the Pixel 6 is a bit ridiculous at the earliest until more than half a year after its first release. However, Google provided software patches earlier than previously expected. If you’re lucky, a fix for this bug could arrive between now and this summer. For now, we must continue to have hope.

