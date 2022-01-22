This is the real voice behind the Google Assistant





When using the Google Assistant, most of us, after all, don’t even consider who the voice comes from. It’s artificial intelligence, not a real person. Our virtual assistants are always readily available, such as Siri, Alexa, and the Google Assistant, but are (mostly) well aware of the fact that they are just lines of code and complex algorithms. But what if you knew that the Google Assistant had a very human backstory?

In an interview with The Atlantic, Google’s main conversation and persona designer James Giangola talked about his assistant for a very long time. When the team set out to create an AI-based assistant, they knew the line between cool and futuristic features and the slightly creepy features when the creepy voice bot was very very thin. rice field. The Google Assistant never got in the way, just looking like a human, but it was intended to be human so that we could be comfortable. Djangor and his team put a lot of effort into perfecting the assistant to achieve the elusive sensation of somewhat understated comfort.

You might think that hiring a skilled voice actor is enough, but there were many things to consider, not just finding a pleasing voice. James Jangora embarked on a quest to keep the Google Assistant sounding normal and hide the alien sensation of talking to the robot. To do this, he made a long inside story for his assistant.

Robot with rich back story

The Atlantic states that James Djangola came up with a very specific inside story about AI when he later trained her in search of a suitable voice actor. He wanted to make the Google Assistant look real and gave the voice actress a long background as an assistant to give it a unique personality. First and foremost, the assistant comes from Colorado, giving it a neutral accent.

She comes from a well-read family and is the youngest daughter of a professor of physics (with a bachelor’s degree in art history from Northwestern University) and a research librarian. She once worked as a personal assistant at “a very popular late-night television satire expert.” She has always been a smart kid and earned $ 100,000 in the Kids Edition of “Jeopardy”. Oh, she also likes kayaking. Remember: she’s not real.

The need to create such a particular backstory may seem questionable, and it was actually questioned by a colleague of James Jangora. However, Djangola was able to prove his claim during the audition process. Asking him that some of his colleagues sound like they’re kayaking, Jangora argues, “Do you think the candidate who just auditioned sounded like they were kayaking?” did. And she didn’t, which meant she wasn’t the right voice for Jangora.

Google aimed to be a “bright nerd”

Apart from nailing the exact tone of her voice, which the Atlantic described as a “bright nerd,” the assistant must be trained to be audible to humans not only by voice, but also by speech patterns and rhythms. It was. In an interview, James Djungora talks about various small changes made to transform an assistant from a robot almost naturally.

To illustrate the example, Giangola played a recording that AI had to contradict with a user who wanted to book something on June 31st. It had to be done in a delicate and natural-sounding way that provided the necessary information. When prompted, the assistant replied, “In fact, June has only 30 days,” achieving the level of vocal realism that Djangora was looking for.

The assistant’s complex backstory may seem overkill, but it seems to have helped Google find the right voice actor. According to Tech Bezeer, the main voice of the assistant is Antonia Flynn, who was cast back in 2016. However, Google doesn’t publish much information about who exactly speaks out each version of the assistant, so you need to understand this at a glance. Of salt. This information comes from Reddit, where users could track Flynn based on their own voice, but only Google knows if she’s really a friendly AI in a mobile device.

