According to the leak, Google Pixel 6a may arrive in May





A little information dropped by leaker Max Jambor on Twitter points to the rumored Pixel 6a that arrived in May 2022.

This rumor makes a lot of sense given that Google tends to launch the A-series Pixel smartphones at the annual I / O Developers Conference in May each year. That said, Google hasn’t stuck to the I / O announcement pattern in recent years. The 2020 Pixel 4a was announced in August (it wasn’t available in Canada until September), but last year’s Pixel 5a was released in August later than expected and didn’t even come to Canada.

Pandemics, supply chain issues, and chip shortages were one of the factors that delayed (and limited phone availability) 4a and 5a. However, the Pixel 6a seems to be running on Google’s custom Tensor processor, so you shouldn’t expect the same issue.

Pixel 6A scheduled for May

— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) January 22, 2022

Since the May release date, Jambor hasn’t shared any other details. That said, there isn’t much to add. A previous leak showed that the Pixel 6a is likely to be a slightly smaller version of the Pixel 6 with older camera hardware.

According to a previous leak, the Pixel 6a will have a 6.2-inch OLED display, a selfie camera with a hole in the center, and the same camera bump design on the back as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Also, the headphone jack may drop. This is a big headache for anyone who continues to use the A-series Pixel, and you can continue to use your favorite wired headphones.

As for the camera, the 6a is rumored to be equipped with the older IMX363 sensor used on the Pixel 5, 5a and earlier models. However, it should also have the new ultra-wide IMX386 sensor found on the Pixel 6.

More on the Pixel 6a, whether it’s May or the end of summer like last year, as smartphones get closer to launch.

Source: Via Max Jambor (Twitter): Android Police

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mobilesyrup.com/2022/01/22/google-pixel-6a-possible-may-launch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos