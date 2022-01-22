The presentation date was predicted by the leaker, but be careful





Jon Prosser is trying his luck again and betting on the official Google Pixel Watch presentation in May. The month in which the MountainView glove holds the traditional Google I / O.

Over the last few years, many rumors have spread about Google’s intentions in the connected watch market. The California company has certainly developed its own Android Wear operating system. Since then, it has become Wear OS for smartwatches, but has not released a physical product by that name.

In 2021, corridors and other ill-advised rumors spread. Google is busy behind the scenes and will introduce the first connected Tokante in the near future. One John Prosser, an up-and-coming leaker, was even betting at the end of the year to physically discover this new technology product.

Are you on your way to Google I / O?

Unlucky, or simply a bad predictor as he showed several times, John Prosser didn’t believe in the shadow of last year’s Pixel Watch. Stakeholders will not retreat, but will retreat again in January 2022 with new, highly accurate forecasts.

In a message posted on Twitter, he understands that Google will announce the Pixel Watch on Tuesday, May 26th. It’s no longer a matter of estimation period, but a particular date issue that gives us clues about the company’s intent.

PixelWatch

I’ve heard that Google plans to launch it every Thursday, May 26th, since leaking it.

This is the first time I’ve seen the date set on the device behind the scenes.

Google is known for postponing dates, but if so, you know well pic.twitter.com/Kk0D4Bom6d

Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) January 21, 2022

May is certainly the month when Google hosts the traditional Google I / O, during which time new projects can be presented. The Pixel Watch could definitely be in its place. In addition, the 2021 edition took pride in redesigning Wear OS. After a year, it could be hardware’s turn, not software’s turn anymore.

John Prosser has his back by pointing out that Google is known to reject certain opportunities, as you can never be too careful. The leaker wants to protect its credibility in the event of an error or actual report. Inadvertently, the mistakes about PixelWatch are starting to intrigu.

To prove yourself

Prosser aimed in 2021 and then in the first quarter of 2022. May is definitely part of the second quarter. In other words, the forecaster easily turns the jacket and stitches together visibly dangerous predictions. Without really strengthening his credibility.

Forced to anticipate a new date, we will fall more or less to the correct date. In any case, Jon Prosser was sometimes uncertain, but it’s not always the case with the manufacturer’s commercial calendars, so it’s hard to trust 100%.

Leaker Jon Prosser has released an image that claims to be an internal Google rendering of the Google Pixel Watch scheduled for early next year.read more

