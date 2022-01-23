Google Maps has been updated to version 11.13.4.Please check the latest information





WhatsApp is a well-known messaging service owned by Facebook. You can send and receive various media such as text, photos, videos, documents, locations, voice / video calls and more. With the help of this app, end-to-end crypto security allows you to share some of your most personal moments.

It is one of the most popular social media apps used by more than 2 billion people in more than 180 countries. WhatsApp provides simple, secure and reliable messaging and calling for phones around the world.

To keep WhatsApp popular, the company is continually adding new features and working to improve the features currently available. WhatsApp also runs the beta test program for the unreleased version of WhatsApp Messenger. As a beta tester, you will receive an update containing a test version of WhatsApp Messenger.

Get the latest WhatsApp version: January 2022 WhatsApp Messenger APK STABLE WhatsApp Stable 2.22.2.74 WhatsApp Messenger APK – Beta Latest WhatsApp Android Beta – 2.22.3.10 [via APKMirror]

Note: We do not provide third party WhatsApp APK download links.

Let’s take a look at WhatsApp features

Text-Simple and reliable messaging

WhatsApp sends messages using your mobile phone’s internet connection, avoiding SMS charges.

Group Chat-Groups to keep in touch

Group chat allows you to share messages, photos, and videos with up to 256 people at a time. You can also name groups and mute or customize notifications.

WHATSAPP voice and video calls – speak freely

With voice calling, you can talk for free with your friends and family even if you are in another country. And with free video Hangouts, you can have face-to-face conversations when voice or text alone isn’t enough.

WHATSAPP on the web and desktop – keep the conversation going

WhatsApp on the web and desktop allows you to seamlessly sync all your chats to your computer so you can chat on the most convenient device.

Photos and videos – share important moments

Send photos and videos instantly on WhatsApp. You can also use the built-in camera to capture the most important moments. WhatsApp allows you to send photos and videos quickly, even if your connection speed is slow.

End-to-end encryption – default security

End-to-end encryption protects your messages and calls so that only you and the person you are communicating with can read and hear them, and no one is in the meantime. You can’t even do WhatsApp.

Documents – Document sharing is easy

Send PDFs, documents, spreadsheets, slideshows and more without the hassle of emailing or file sharing apps. You can send documents up to 100MB, so you can easily give what you need to the people who need it.

Voice message – say what you are thinking

Sometimes your voice says it all. You can record a voice message with one tap, which is ideal for simple greetings and long talks.

