Google refutes court filing allegations of collusion with Facebook to manipulate the advertising market





Last week, a complaint was filed in a US court alleging that Alphabet and MetaSundar Pichai CEOs and Mark Zuckerberg were involved in an advertising conspiracy program. Pichais has now filed a motion to dismiss allegations of antitrust violations.

In a proceeding led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Zuckerberg and Pichai said they had personally approved a secret agreement to strengthen social networks at search giant online advertising auctions.

The parent company is Alphabet Inc. Google claims that state plaintiff complaints, backed by a small number of Google rivals who have failed to make appropriate investments, successful competition, or consistent innovation, could serve the narrow interests of those rivals. But there is also the danger that Google and other companies will curb the dynamism that drives companies and consumers to deliver the products they depend on every day.

The antitrust proceedings, first filed in November last year, exposed new charges through a series of updated proceedings. Politico’s first allegations were that the proceedings filed last week were Google’s alleged coordination with Facebook, including a project called “Jedi Blue,” which is supposed to curb the way ad headers are bid. It became very detailed about.

According to a new complaint, internal emails suggest that the Jedi Blue deal was scrutinized by Google’s Pichai and the CEO of Metaplatform, officially known as Facebook Zuckerberg and CFO Sheryl Sandberg. It is reported that it is doing. Google, meanwhile, denied allegations that the transaction was anti-competitive and took place without Pichai’s direct permission.

Meanwhile, in a blog post accompanying the latest answer, Google’s director of economic policy, Adam Cohen, said: We are trying to dismiss the complaint because it misrepresents our business, products and motivations and did not provide a plausible antitrust claim.

The proceedings allege that publishers are being forced to use Google’s advertising servers to access ad exchanges. But Google argued that this claim was false and that “AG Paxton did not provide evidence to prove otherwise.”

The company also banned competitors from using the open bidding platform and denied allegations of fraudulent advertising auctions in favor of Facebook. In addition, Cohen writes that many of AG Paxton’s proceedings are based on outdated information unrelated to current products and businesses in this dynamic industry (in any case, antitrust violations). Did not).

The complaint pointed out an email from 2015 in which Google workers expressed concern that the company’s exchange might actually have to compete with rival exchanges at some point in the future. Some of the newly unedited complaints, as part of Jedi Blue, claim that Google has made concessions to Facebook, giving Facebook an auction advantage.

Google is moving to dismiss the claim. Despite a long bunch of frustrations, each wants Google to share data and design its products in ways that help its rivals.

The Sherman Act does not require such a thing.Any of the acts claimed in [complaint] A narrow exception to the general rule that any company can choose a trading partner, courts naturally challenge how companies design their products, especially if innovation creates more choices for consumers. He added that he was skeptical.

Google also refutes Paxton’s allegations that it secretly clashed with the Facebook audience network through an open bidding deal, as Cohen wrote. The most notable claim is that it somehow clashed with Facebook Audience Network (FAN) through an open bidding deal. It’s not just true.

To correct the record, we today include the full text of the agreement with FAN in our petition to court. Cohen added in a blog post that he announced the participation of FAN as one of more than 25 partners in the open bidding program. Over time, he signed his own contract to participate.

According to him, advertisers and publishers are benefiting from participating in Facebook transactions, and in fact, if FAN wasn’t part of Open Bidding, AG Paxton would allow rivals to access our products. He wrote that he may have claimed to have prevented and robbed publishers of additional revenue.

