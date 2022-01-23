Amazon is coming for your closet





Do you want more Amazon in your life? The online shopping giant is known for boosting the retail industry and increasing our collective desire for easy shopping and quick delivery, but wants that perfect moment. First, it was an innovative alternative to visiting the store directly. Currently, Amazon wants to come to the physical store within its own fleet. As you can imagine, Amazon Books allows customers to buy the latest titles. Amazon fresh, grocery, side dish, alcohol location. Amazon pop-ups, an attempt at internet oligarchy in conceptual retail. Amazon 4 stars. Only the highest rated products are listed. Amazon Go is a faster, convenience store-style spot. And now, Amazon Style, a store specializing in apparel and shoes.

Amazon retailers may have sounded like an ironic meme until 10 years ago, but Amazon piloted its first face-to-face store in 2015, but with the company’s main focus going forward. There is no doubt that it will be. Amazon claims about 45% of all e-commerce this year, but could account for only about 10% of retail sales. However, that number has increased from almost 3% in 2017. So if Amazon keeps this pace, it will overtake Walmart as the largest retailer in the United States, both online and face-to-face.

Items sent to the dressing room wait for arrival with an interactive screen to pull out and check out new sizes and colors.

I argue that Amazon, which is approaching to overtake Wal-Mart, is a sufficient incentive for the company to continue. There are Amazon Stores in more corners and are destined to secure more New Age Malls. But what does that mean for you, your customers? In the name of innovation, technical headaches and boring excesses. Amazon says Amazon Style, the latest chain to debut in the suburbs of Glendale (Americana at Brand) in Los Angeles, is at the forefront of retail technology. We provide everything you can already find and order on Amazon in physical form. This means you can try on items, sift through different colors and sizes, and check out. All from your mobile phone (as long as you download it) Amazon Shopping App).

Unlike Whole Foods, there are no special discounts for Prime members. In fact, they say the shopping experience is the same for both members and non-members, at least for now. Anyone can scan the QR code presented with each style and order the item in the changing room pre-determined for them. Once you’ve delved into what you’ve tried, you can send it to the checkout counter with just a few taps within the app. This saves you the significant minutes you spend waiting for your receipt by withdrawing your wallet and making payments. Printed matter and cashier for loading bags. comfortable.

Amazon made fun of this technology with a short clip today. Now you can buy clothing from a comfortable place … a public changing room.

Inside the fitting room, there is a tablet screen that can do almost the same thing. If the size you pull doesn’t fit, you don’t need to send your friends or kids into the store to get another size. Amazon employees will do it for you. I understand the intent of Amazon. If customers can try on the clothes they are interested in before they buy them, they will enjoy wearing them. The chances of returning an order are much lower. But if Amazon doesn’t have the ambition to open these further, what’s the point? Most customers will continue to buy $ 6 T-shirts they don’t really like, $ 14 sweatpants to wear for three weeks, and $ 45 sneakers that must be replaced within a year.

Amazon plans to stock items at different prices in Amazon Style — as they call them, the cheap basics are all the way to statement pieces over $ 400. They want this to attract more customers and encourage more purchases regardless of whether that person has filled a $ 14 cart or a $ 4,000 cart. But the biggest advantage of in-store shopping is that it resonates with you and your own personal style, rather than distracting you from new and entertaining designers, prioritizing what others are wearing. Is to find a store that inspires. I probably avoid the Amazon style unless I’m interested, or unless I need new socks or a plain white undershirt. But isn’t that the purpose of Amazon.com? Unless Amazon has a grand plan to lure newer and better brands into the Amazon style, I should expect 30,000 square feet of Amazon Essentials, Haynes, Gildan, Carhartt, Under Armor and Wrangler Authentic. Style store, Amazon fashion. Hmmm.

