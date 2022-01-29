A new step to curb the power of tech giants taken by the Senate panel





Mercy Gordon Associated Press

Congress has taken a new step towards curbing Big Tech’s market power.

Bipartisan legislation promoted by Senate committees will prohibit dominant online platforms from favoring their own products and services over their rivals. For example, you can prevent Amazon from directing consumers to your brand or keeping you away from competitors’ products on a huge e-commerce platform.

The bill also could limit Google search engines, which make up about 90% of web searches around the world and regularly place their services at the top of search results.

The bill was sent to the Senate on January 20, with 16-6 votes received by the Senate Judiciary Committee. This action has revolutionized Congress’s efforts to curb the dominance and anti-competitive practices of tech giants, who critics say have hurt consumers, small businesses and innovation.

The industry has warned that invoice restrictions will damage Amazon Prime, a very popular streaming and shopping service with free delivery and an estimated 200 million members worldwide.

The bill will harm consumers and more than 500,000 US small businesses selling in Amazon stores, Brian Hughesman, Amazon’s vice president of public policy, said in a blog post. It will jeopardize Amazon’s ability to operate a marketplace for sellers and significantly reduce the benefits of Amazon Prime, which customers love.

Senator Amy Klobuchar and other members of the Minnesota Democratic Party, who lead the bill, have ensured that the bill will not affect Amazon Prime or other subscription services.

Carfaffles highlight the subtle challenges faced by legislators whose almost free or near-free services are popular with consumers and aim to tighten the reins of a powerful industry that is embedded in everyday life. Did.

The new law is complex, and senators from both parties opposed some provisions, even though they all condemned the actions of the tech giants. Before the bill reaches the Senate seats, many proposed amendments have been carried over for negotiations, and those negotiations are promised to be fierce.

Klobuchar, who heads the judicial subcommittee on competition policy, said there is little room for action as the midterm elections take place in November. Before that we had to take it to the floor, she said in a telephone interview.

If the Democratic Party loses a majority in parliament, the chances of passing a technology bill could be significantly diminished. Most Republicans are critical of Big Tech’s dominance, but many are hesitant to make major changes to their competition rules.

Legislative advances are under the new head of the strong Federal Trade Commission, where high-tech giants are already federal investigations, spectacular antitrust proceedings from federal and state regulators, and intense critics of the industry. It comes from being wise.

In the House of Representatives, a judicial committee last June approved an ambitious bill that could curb control of the tech giant market and even separate the dominant platform from other businesses. Since then, there has been no house action on the package.

In a pre-vote Senate debate, Senator Richard Blumenthal of D-Connecticut said the bill was needed to help consumers and prevent competition and innovation.

But Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, one of the six Republicans who voted against the bill, argued that the drafted bill risks hindering innovation. He said he needed to be more clear about what actions were allowed or prohibited.

Five other Republicans, including Senator Charles Ernest Grassley of Iowa and a senior Republican from the panel who co-authored the bill with Klobuchar, joined the committee’s majority of Democrats to vote in legislation. Sponsors say they have won the support of competitors from major tech companies such as Roku, DuckDuckGo, Yelp, Spotify, Match Group, Sonos and Patreon.

Alex Padilla, a Democratic senator from California, home of Big Techs Silicon Valley, said cracking down on bills for self-priority technology platforms for their products could undermine consumer choice and the one-click convenience of getting answers from specific search engines. Said there was sex.

Like Amazon, Meta, Google, and Apple, they deny abusing their position in the dominant market. They argue that improper intervention in the market by law will hurt consumers and small businesses that depend on their platform.

The bill includes measures to hamper the platform’s ability to provide security by default and expose people to phishing attacks, malware and spam content, said Google and its parent Alphabet’s Global Affairs President and Chief Legal Officer. Kent Walker said: Blog post. It also contains provisions that may prevent you from providing useful free services to consumers and businesses.

In a letter to the Associated Press’s Judiciary Committee leader, Apple fears that a later legislation on apps and another bill would actually harm the privacy and security of U.S. consumers. Said to raise.

The letter states that these bills reward those who were irresponsible for user data and empower malicious individuals to target consumers with malware, ransomware and fraud.

